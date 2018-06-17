HRVATSKA BiH
hit iz Australije

Je li kava s brokulom novi način uspješnog i brzog skidanja kilograma?

Poznato je da brokula sadrži vlakna koja vam daju osjećaj sitosti, a obiluju i esencijalnim nutritijentima potrebnim za očuvanje našeg zdravlja.
17. lipnja 2018. u 12:51 0 komentara 42 prikaza

Kava i brokula
Foto: Thinkstock
Autori
Autor Linda Draškić

U potrazi za najjednostavnijim načinom za skidanjem kilograma pred odlazak na plažu, mnogi su voljni iskušati razne metode "bez mnogo truda" kako bi što bolje izgledali u kupaćem kostimu. 

vitka žena narodna medicina Jednostavan prirodan recept za mršavljenje: Ovo uzimajte natašte

Napitak s brokulom novi je trend koji je stigao iz Australije, a da je učinkovit u sagorjevanju masnoća na svom je Instagram profilu napisala i nutricionistica iz New Yorka Cynthia Sass. 

 

 

 

🥦 Mushroom coffee is the latest U.S. trend, but Australian broccoli coffee may be next! . The concept was developed with a double aim of upping veggie intakes, and reducing food waste by using the "ugly" parts of broccoli that are typically discarded. . In a nutshell the veggie is dried, ground into a fine powder, and stirred into actual coffee. A 2 Tbsp portion provides one full broccoli serving. . So should you try it? Here's my take: . I love the idea of a product that helps reduce food waste AND provides a simple way to fit in more veggies, especially a cruciferous veg like broccoli, one of my top high performance foods. . In addition to providing potent anti-inflammatory compounds, broccoli: ✔️helps "detox" the body by binding to and excreting potentially harmful substances (including environmental pollutants) ✔️transforms the gut microbiome to better support immunity and reduce obesity risk ✔️ is among the most protective foods for both heart disease and cancer . Attempting to add broccoli powder to coffee makes sense to me, because it’s something most people drink daily. And one of the best ways to create healthy change is to piggy back onto an existing habit. . But I realize this trend isn't for everyone. While I will definitely try it (I actually can't wait to get my hands on it!), the drink has received mixed reviews from the Melbourne coffee shop that's been serving it. . However, there are other ways to use it. If you just can’t stomach the idea of adding broccoli powder to your coffee, try another option, like whipping it into a smoothie, adding it to overnight oats along with fruit, or stirring it to mashed avocado as a topping for nearly anything. . For more check out the link in bio to @healthmagazine’s full article. . So what do you think? 👎 or 🥦 Please vote below!👇

A post shared by Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, CSSD (@cyn_sass) on

 

Recept za kavu s brokulom je jednostavan. Osušite brokulu i samljeite u fini prah i dodajte po jednu žlicu u svoj omiljeni napitak - kavu. Poznato je da brokula sadrži vlakna koja vam daju osjećaj sitosti, a obiluju i esencijalnim nutritijentima potrebnim za očuvanje našeg zdravlja.

Andro (47) koji je izgubio 25 kilograma viška PROMO Od XXL do L: Andro vam donosi istinitu priču o tome kako je smršavio 25 kg!

Jedna šalica brokule sadrži 100 postotnu preporučenu dnevnu količinu vitamina C, a koji je potreban za uspješnije sagorjevanje kalorija. Članak objavljen 2017. godine u časopisu The Journal of Nutrition, navodi kako su osobe koje su uspješnije i brže mršavile imale veću razinu vitamina C u organizmu u odnosu na one koji su imali problema s gubitkom neželjenih kilograma. 

dijeta, zdrava prehrana Za siguran uspjeh 5 pravila koja trebate slijediti ako stvarno želite izgubiti kilograme

Pogledajte i video Rak dojke joj je dijagnosticiran četiri puta, evo što ju je bolest naučila

[video: 25175 / ]

 

Ključne riječi kava mršavljenje neželjeni kilogrami

23