Supruga Justina Biebera napustila stan, a on objavom zabrinuo fanove

Hailey Bieber viđena je kako izlazi iz stana u kojem živi sa suprugom i kanadskim pjevačem Justinom Bieberom, a on je nakon njezinog odlaska objavio tužni post.
03. svibnja 2019. u 22:30

Autor Vecernji.hr

Popularni pjevač Justin Bieber (25) poručio je obožavateljima da se 'bore za ono što vole i koga vole te da ne dozvole strahu i anksioznosti da pobijede', prenosi Daily Mail.

Objavio je taj emotivni status nakon što je njegova supruga manekenka Hailey Bieber viđena kako napušta zajednički stan u New Yorku.

- Nemojte prestat voditi bitke koje ste već dobili. Borite se za ono što volite i koga volite, ne dopustite strahu i anksioznosti da pobijede. Bog nam nije dao duh straha nego snagu ljubavi, glas razuma. Nisam vjerovao u istinu o sebi i nisam vjerovao da mi je oprošteno. Sramim se i zapeo sam u tuzi zbog ljudi koji su me izdali. Isus mi je dao slobodu i privilegiju upoznati njegov karakter koji nema kraja - poručio je pjevač u objavi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! I havent believed the truth about myself I haven’t believed I am loved I haven’t believed I am forgiven it’s a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes about the the people who have betrayed me. Jesus has given me freedom and the persuit of getting to know his character is never ending. Gods character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I won’t be afraid to be vulnerable before him.. his power is made strong in our weakness. God isn’t afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it. Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest! these are words from Jesus! There is hope and it’s in him.!! He loves and cares for you! For god so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him wont die but have eternal life! You are that whoever and he accepts you as you are!! He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess He is a perfect and loving god who adores you!

Hailey su malo prije te objave ulovili fotoreporteri s ozbiljnim izrazom lica kako izlazi iz zajedničkog stana, a pogled je skrivala iza tamnih naočala.

Podsjetimo, za slavni par već se neko vrijeme šuška da imaju problema, a nekoliko puta snimljeni su u suzama i žestokim raspravama vidno neraspoloženi.

Justin Bieber

