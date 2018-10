Glumac iz serije Walking Dead izgubio bitku s rakom

Američki glumac Scott Wilson umro je u 77. godini života nakon što je izgubio bitku s rakom.

Bio je možda najviše poznat po ulozi farmera u seriji The Walking Dead.

Today we lost one of the finest human beings myself and so many others have ever known. Scott Wilson was pure love, kindness, elegance & grace. He had the ability to make me smile on the darkest of days. He was pure LOVE. I will miss him for the rest of my life. #RIPScottWilson pic.twitter.com/21ktM5WeCW