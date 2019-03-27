HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living Agrobiz.hr Moja Hrvatska
Pregled dana 94 8°C
Naslovnica Sport Tenis
JELENA DOKIĆ

Nevjerojatna transformacija Osječanke koju je otac natjerao da igra za Srbiju

Jelena je objavila autobiografiju ''Nesalomljiva'' u kojoj je otkrila da ju je otac Damir zlostavljao od šeste godine pa sve dok s 19 godina nije pobjegla od njega
27. ožujka 2019. u 12:02 61 komentara 9176 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Križni put - zločin bez kazne
39
Krvavi put prema Bleiburgu

'Partizanski oficir uhvatio je ženu za vrat i pucao joj u potiljak zbog ruksaka'
Kako ih jesti?

Znanstvenici: Ako želite bolje pamtiti, svaki dan jedite gljive
u sjemeništu

'Zaiskrilo' između Pervana i Blanke Vlašić: 'Skačeš previsoko! Nismo mi jedna vrsta'

8262 prikaza
Jelena Dokić
JELENA DOKIĆ

Nevjerojatna transformacija Osječanke koju je otac natjerao da igra za Srbiju

9000 prikaza
šuška se

Je li nakon devet godina pukla ljubav najpoznatijeg hrvatskog reality para

17228 prikaza
KRVNA VEZA

Koju krvnu grupu imate? Evo kojih bolesti se morate čuvati
POTRESNA ISPOVIJEST

VIDEO Prvi sam šamar dobila nekoliko mjeseci nakon vjenčanja, smetalo mu je sve

15405 prikaza
Jelena Dokić
Foto: Press Association/Pixsell
Pogledajte galeriju 1/9
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Jelena Dokić nekada je bila jedna od najperspektivnijih tenisačica svijeta, bila je četvrta na WTA listi (2002.), polufinalistica Wimbledona, osvojila šest turnira, zaradila prvih četiri i pol milijuna dolara... No, okolnosti, posebno obiteljske, nisu joj išle na ruku.

Jelena Dokić PRISILJENA Drama tenisačice rođene u Osijeku: Natjerali su me da igram za Srbiju!

Rođena je u Osijeku (12. travnja 1983.) gdje joj je živjela i obitelj, ali njezin otac Damir, zadojen velikosrpskom ideologijom, prije početka rata preselio je obitelj – Jelenu, njezina mlađeg brata Savu i suprugu Ljiljanu – najprije u Srbiju (Sombor), a potom, 1994., u Australiju. Njegova se kći zaljubila u Hrvata – Tina Bikića, a Tinov joj je brat Borna neko vrijeme bio trener.

Nakon završetka karijere imala je problema sa zdravljem pa je zbog poteškoća sa štitnjačom došla do čak 120 kilograma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Progress!!!💪💪 I thought I would brave the judgment,negativity and scrutiny that sometimes comes with being in the public eye and on social media and put myself and my struggles out there and hopefully inspire,motivate and help others,especially women. The photo on the left and the start of my weight loss journey is a hard one to post and look at.I was unhealthy and unfit but even more importantly I was so unhappy,with no confidence.I didn’t want to go out of the house and I even turned down work opportunities because I was so insecure and unhappy. That’s where @jennycraigausnz comes in and they have changed my life.I didn’t know what I was in for when I first tried the program but very quickly I discovered just how easy and convenient it is and just how tasty the food is.I love the fact that my food portions are all set with almost no prep time and more than 70 menu items to choose from without jeopardising my weight loss. My favourite part is having my own consultant who I get to see once a week and who supports me every step of the way.That support has been life changing.Not just from my consultant but from the whole team at @jennycraigausnz . That is what I love the most with @jennycraigausnz ,it’s a team effort and you feel like you are a part of the family and you are all on the weight loss journey together. It’s not just about weight loss either but about having a healthy and balanced lifestyle and developing healthy but sustainable habits for the rest of your life. While I don’t want to talk about the kilos too much,I have lost almost 20 kilos between the 2nd and 3rd picture alone.All due to @jennycraigausnz and their incredible Rapid Results program. I hope I can inspire and motivate you all.No matter what you are trying to achieve,IT CAN BE DONE.I am half way on my weight loss journey and very excited about what is ahead. Thank you @jennycraigausnz . #jennycraigausnz #fitnessmotivation #myjennycraigjourney #weightlossjourney #weightloss #journey #weightlosstransformation #transformation #progress #fitness #health #healthy #healthylifestyle #lifestyle #inspiration #motivation #healthyfood #jennycraig #australia #inspo #fitspo #inspo #healthylife #women

A post shared by JELENA DOKIC 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@dokic_jelena) on

Nakon što je dovela i život u pitanje, Jelena je odlučila krenuti u borbu s kilogramima te je u prosincu objavila fotografiju gdje je pala na 90 kilograma, a najnovijom objavom oduševila je javnost.

U samo tri mjeseca izgubila je još 20 kilograma te je došla do samo desetak kilograma više u odnosu na težinu za vrijeme igračke karijere.

Slavna tenisačica 'Pomišljala sam i na samoubojstvo, dečko me spasio'

Inače, Jelena je objavila autobiografiju ''Nesalomljiva'' u kojoj je otkrila da ju je otac Damir zlostavljao od šeste godine pa sve dok s 19 godina nije pobjegla od njega.

Ispričala je da morala igrati za Srbiju iako to nije htjela.

– To uopće nije bila moja odluka. Volim Australiju i vrlo sam zahvalna državi koja mi je dala sve što mi je potrebno kada sam s 11 godina došla kao izbjeglica. Osjećala sam se kao Australka i voljela sam igrati za Australiju – rekla je tada Dokić i dodala: – No, otac mi je to oduzeo. Imala sam samo 17 godina. Natjerana sam to učiniti iako sam se tome protivila.
 

>>> Pogledajte emotivnu konferenciju za medije poznatog tenisača

[video: 28828 / Poznati tenisač: Možda više nikad ne zaigram]

Poslovni dnevnik
Veleposlanik Ruske Federacije u Zagrebu, Anvar Azimov
PROMO
Ne propustite Prvi ruski filmski tjedan i otkrijte čari naše kinematografije
Ključne riječi Jelena Dokić Damir Dokić

A1 izdvaja za Vas

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB DS ljubicasta uz A1 tarifu Mobilna L, ugovor na 24mj

3.369 kn
Saznaj više
Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Pro DS crni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna M, ugovor na 24mj

5.599 kn
Saznaj više
Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Pro DS ljubicasti uz A1 tarifu Mobilna M, ugovor na 24mj

5.599 kn
Saznaj više
Pogledaj sve komentare
Komentari 61
  • Folirant:

    Oval Matija22 je inteligentan čovjek.Piše komentare od kojih automatski dobijaš proljev.

  • rabalag:

    Google sada plaća $ 17000 do $ 22000 mjesečno za rad na mreži od kuće. Pridružio sam se ovom poslu prije 2 mjeseca i zaradio sam $ 20544 u mom prvom mjesecu od ovog posla. ---->>>>> www.WebJob33.Com

  • Avatar EU MOJCA
    EU MOJCA:

    Može se reći da Srbija žanje tuđe uspjehe jer prije Monika Sczeles kao Mađarica, Đovak je mogao za Hrvatsku ili C.Goru odabrao Srbiju sad pak Dokić rođena u HR a mogla je birat između HR ili Australije al ćale kaže ... prikaži još!e - Srbija, nije to baš lijepo naročito ne pokupit stara medalje osvojene pod zastavom ex YU recimo Mate Parlova - sve se njegove medalje pišu Srbiji a Hrvat rođen u Puli no to je taktika Srbije koja ne preza od ničega

Još iz rubrike Sport

Chapecoense
BRAZIL

Preživio pad aviona u kojem su poginuli nogometaši pa umro dok je igrao nogomet
Ivanišević grafit
JAKO RUŽNE PORUKE

Ivaniševića grubo izvrijeđali u njegovom Splitu! Nevjerojatno što im smeta

3
Karate
EP KARATE

Hrvatska će imati čak 24 predstavnika u borbi za medalje