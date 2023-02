Nakon Tudora, i Monaco pobijedio PSG, koji je bio bitno oslabljen

February 11, 2023, Monaco: Monaco, Monaco, 11th February 2023. Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco celebrates with team mate Eliesse Ben Seghir after scoring to give the side a 3-1 lead during the Uber Eats Ligue 1 match at Stade Louis II, Monaco. Photo via Newscom Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/NEWSCOM

