HRVATSKA BiH
Kupi premium E-novine Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living Moja Hrvatska
Večernji List - najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske, svijeta, sporta, showbiza i lifestyle
Najnovije vijesti 159 27°C
Breaking
Naslovnica Sport EURO 2020
SVE IZNENADILI

FOTO Je li moguće? Vlada održala sjednicu u dresovima svojih nogometaša

Premijer Ukrajine Denis Šmigal predsjedavao je sjednicom u dresu broja sedam koji je nosio kapetan Andrij Jarmolenko
30. lipnja 2021. u 20:21 1 komentara 330 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Robert Prosinecki
25
OBRISANA OBJAVA

Robert Prosinečki odgovorio Rebiću na prozivke: Evo što je rekao
STIGLA RODBINA IZ KNINA

BB Marijana u 3. braku s HDZ-ovcem: Krstili sina Aleksandra Benjamina u zagrebačkoj crkvi
NAVODNO PRIMIO STAN KAO MITO

Dobro potkovan i bez stana u Radićevoj: Bačić ima 10 milijuna kuna u nekretninama

29349 prikaza
Kazimir Bačić, Denis Mohenski, Andrea Šulentić
UHIĆENJA U ZAGREBU

Tri kraka istrage povezane s bivšim gradonačelnikom: Počelo raščišćavanje Bandićeve ostavštine

5985 prikaza
Vinko Grgić
zatraženo ukidanje imuniteta

OLAF tereti Grgića za pronevjeru novca EU

44791 prikaza
MIJENJAO BIH SVE...

Luka, ostani! Odbijao je desetku 'vatrenih', a sad mu je ostao još samo jedan neostvaren san...
Inspirirajte se

Ljetno, opušteno izdanje Jadranke Sloković: Gradom je prošetala u lepršavoj haljini, savršenoj za vruće dane
Zeleno pranje

Sigurno ne znate ovih šest jednostavnih načina za održivije korištenje perilice rublja
Ukrainian ministers wear the soccer national team's jerseys during a meeting of the government in Kyiv
Foto: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine/REUTERS/PIXSELL/REUTERS/PIXSELL
Pogledajte galeriju 1/3
Večernji list
Autor Hina

Ukrajinska vlada održala je u srijedu sastanak kabineta u dresovima nogometne reprezentacije kako bi proslavila plasman reprezentacije u četvrtfinale Europskog prvenstva.

Robert Prosinecki OBRISANA OBJAVA Robert Prosinečki odgovorio Rebiću na prozivke: Evo što je rekao

 Ukrajina je u jutorak nakon produžetaka pobijedila Švedsku sa 2:1 i prvi put stigla do osam najboljih momčadi na Europskom prvenstvu.

UEFA Europsko prvenstvo 2020, Hrvatska - Španjolska ŠTO SE DOGAĐA? Rebić šokirao objavom u kojoj proziva Dalića, napao i Prosinečkog pa sve obrisao

Premijer Ukrajine Denis Šmigal predsjedavao je sjednicom u dresu broja sedam koji je nosio kapetan Andrij Jarmolenko.

Ukrajina će u četvrtfinalu Europskog prvenstva igrati protiv Engleske u subotu u Rimu.

Ukrainian ministers wear the soccer national team's jerseys during a meeting of the government in Kyiv | Autor : Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine/REUTERS/PIXSELL/REUTERS/PIXSELL Foto: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine/REUTERS/PIXSELL/REUTERS/PIXSELL Ukrainian ministers wear the soccer national team's jerseys during a meeting of the government in Kyiv Ukrainian ministers wear the soccer national team's yellow-and-blue jerseys following Ukraine's defeat of Sweden in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 match as they attend a meeting of the government chaired by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal in Kyiv, Ukraine June 30, 2021. Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

UEFA Europsko prvenstvo 2020, Hrvatska - Španjolska
NOVA RJEŠENJA
Dalić kreće u pomlađivanje, ovo je nova momčad Hrvatske koja će loviti SP u Kataru
EU digitalne potvrde
EU digitalne potvrde
Putovanja se vraćaju: Staro normalno dostupno na klik mišem
Ključne riječi Euro 2020 Ukrajina
Pogledaj sve komentare
Komentari 1
  • Meter:

    Koji će dres, s kojim grbom, navući naša vlada? Teško pitanje?

Još iz rubrike Sport

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez
PREMIERSHIP

Everton imenovao novog trenera: Nakon Talijana, stiže Španjolac
Split: Kvalifikacijska utakmica za odlazak na Olimpijske igre, Hrvatska - Brazil
KVALIFIKACIJE ZA OI

Raspad sistema! Petrovićev Brazil potopio Hrvatsku pred punim tribinama

12
Australian Open
POZNAJE GA ODAVNO

Đoković otkrio nepoznato o suradnji s Ivaniševićem: Sve objasnio jednim detaljem