FOTO Je li moguće? Vlada održala sjednicu u dresovima svojih nogometaša

Ukrajinska vlada održala je u srijedu sastanak kabineta u dresovima nogometne reprezentacije kako bi proslavila plasman reprezentacije u četvrtfinale Europskog prvenstva.

Ukrajina je u jutorak nakon produžetaka pobijedila Švedsku sa 2:1 i prvi put stigla do osam najboljih momčadi na Europskom prvenstvu.

Premijer Ukrajine Denis Šmigal predsjedavao je sjednicom u dresu broja sedam koji je nosio kapetan Andrij Jarmolenko.

Ukrajina će u četvrtfinalu Europskog prvenstva igrati protiv Engleske u subotu u Rimu.

