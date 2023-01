Berlinci ne staju: Juranovićev Union pobjedom se izjednačio na tablici s prvim Bayernom

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v 1. FC Union Berlin - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 28, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Niko Giesselmann reacts REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Photo: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

Foto: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS