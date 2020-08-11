Ovako bi avioni mogli izgledati nakon pandemije: Više prostora, manje dodirivanja

The Pure Skies Zone is our concept for the future of Economy Class . Each Pure Skies Zone seat features a fold down table with wireless charging and integrated UVC cleaning, a safety card integrated with the back shell and a device holder that can hold multiple personal or airline devices to be attached . The pandemic will have a lasting impact on passenger expectations. Pure Skies is a complete review of both Economy and Business Class cabins. Our vision takes into account development times, airline requirements for revenue streams, increased passenger concerns around hygiene and personal space and green recovery incentives . You can find detailed information about the concept on our website priestmangoode.com . . . . . #avgeek #aviation #passengerexperience #PaxEx #aircraftlovers #aviationgeek #aviationdesign #aviationlovers #aircraftinteriors #airbus #boeing #plane #futurethinking #innovation #futureconcept #industrialdesign #CMF #materials #render #3Dartist #technology #technews #travel #traveling #travelnews #designleadership #CX #insights #designstrategy #IATA . @theapexassoc @runwaygirl @wired @thepointsguy @thepointsguyuk @condenasttraveller @cntraveler @travelandleisure @forbestravelguide @farnborough_airshow @parisairshow @aixexpo @wireduk @skiftnews @airlinegeeks @theeconomistevents_ @time @natgeotravel @techcrunch @dezeen @designboom

