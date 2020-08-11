HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living DIGITALNA HRVATSKA Moja Hrvatska
Večernji List - najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske, svijeta, sporta, showbiza i lifestyle
Najnovije vijesti 69 29°C
Naslovnica Lifestyle
Što kažete?

Ovako bi avioni mogli izgledati nakon pandemije: Više prostora, manje dodirivanja

Dok je lako držati se propisanih mjera poput fizičke udaljenosti i nošenja maske, tijekom putovanja zrakoplovom to je puno teže pogotovo kada ljudi trebaju jesti, piti, sjediti pored nepoznatih ljudi.
11. kolovoza 2020. u 13:30 0 komentara 9 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Josipa Rimac
44
KRIMINALNA HOBOTNICA

Procurio razgovor Josipe Rimac i šibenskog poduzetnika: 'HDZ-u sam dao 6 milijuna eura'
PROMIJENIO IMIDŽ

Cigi zavodi umetcima za kosu i tetovažom na licu: 'Razmišljam o tijari iznad svojih obrva...'
koronavirus
KORONAVIRUS U HRVATSKOJ

U Zagrebu 17 novozaraženih, u Splitsko-dalmatinskoj županiji 24

8123 prikaza
snimila sve

VIDEO Glumica preboljela koronu, a sada je pokazala posljedice i upozorila na jednu stvar

11343 prikaza
Bernarda Pera
Seniorska prvakinja Hrvatske

Mlada Zadranka objasnila zašto je stala pod američku zastavu: Tako više nije imalo smisla

18836 prikaza
SLUČAJ KRISTIANA VUKASOVIĆA

'Gonit ću ovo do kraja. Sina mi nema, žena je na psihijatriji...'
Roman Širokov
Pomračenje uma

Uznemirujući video: Čovjek kojeg i Hrvati dobro pamte šakom unakazio suca!

10619 prikaza
Foto: Instagram/@priestmangoode
Večernji list
Autor Večernji hr

Tijekom cijele pandemije uzrokovane koronavirusom počelo se raditi na ozbiljnim promjenama u školstvu, poslu, ali i putovanju - sve kako bi se držalo propisanih mjera i sačuvalo zdravlje ljudi. 

Kako prenosi UNILAD, predstavljen je novi dizajn ekonomskog razreda po kojem bi se zrakoplovi radili nakon pandemije.

Pure Skies je koncept koji je dizajnirala tvrtka PriestmanGoode iz Londona - pokušali su pronaći način da putovanje bude sigurno, da ljudi imaju dovoljno privatnog prostora i da što manje dodiruju mjesta oko sebe. 

Za početak, misle kako je najbolje ukinuti ekrane na dodir, a umjesto toga smislili su zaslon kojim se upravlja putem vlastitog mobitela. Pretinci na sjedalima također su ukinuti kako ljudi ne bi mogli bacati u njih smeće, pogotovo iskorištene zaštitne maske i maramice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Pure Skies Zone is our concept for the future of Economy Class . Each Pure Skies Zone seat features a fold down table with wireless charging and integrated UVC cleaning, a safety card integrated with the back shell and a device holder that can hold multiple personal or airline devices to be attached . The pandemic will have a lasting impact on passenger expectations. Pure Skies is a complete review of both Economy and Business Class cabins. Our vision takes into account development times, airline requirements for revenue streams, increased passenger concerns around hygiene and personal space and green recovery incentives . You can find detailed information about the concept on our website priestmangoode.com . . . . . #avgeek #aviation #passengerexperience #PaxEx #aircraftlovers #aviationgeek #aviationdesign #aviationlovers #aircraftinteriors #airbus #boeing #plane #futurethinking #innovation #futureconcept #industrialdesign #CMF #materials #render #3Dartist #technology #technews #travel #traveling #travelnews #designleadership #CX #insights #designstrategy #IATA . @theapexassoc @runwaygirl @wired @thepointsguy @thepointsguyuk @condenasttraveller @cntraveler @travelandleisure @forbestravelguide @farnborough_airshow @parisairshow @aixexpo @wireduk @skiftnews @airlinegeeks @theeconomistevents_ @time @natgeotravel @techcrunch @dezeen @designboom

A post shared by PriestmanGoode (@priestmangoode) on

Sjedala se mogu zakloniti pomičnim zastorima kako bi svaki putnik imao svoj privatni prostor i kako bi se pridržavali mjere fizičke udaljenosti, a svako mjesto napravljeno je bez puno rupa i pretinaca kako bi što manje prljavštine ulazilo u iste.

Stolići za jelo bit će i dalje dostupni, ali putnici će ih morati zatražiti kod kabinskog osoblja kada naručuju obrok. 

Pogledajte novu epizodu podcasta Večernjeg u kojoj je gost bio Dino Rađa:

"S više od 30 godina iskustva znamo kako napraviti inovacije. Razmišljali smo o budućnosti i promjenama kod putovanja jednom kada pandemija završi. Prema tome smo i radili cijeli dizajn, a na prvom mjestu je sigurnost putnika", rekao je jedan od vlasnika tvrtke, Nigel Goode.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Pure Skies Zone is our concept for the future of Economy Class . The literature pocket has been replaced with an optional removable bag for each passenger or the option to clip-on their own bag . Each Pure Skies Zone seat features a fold down table with wireless charging and integrated UVC cleaning, a safety card integrated with the back shell and a device holder that can hold multiple personal or airline devices to be attached . The pandemic will have a lasting impact on passenger expectations. Pure Skies is a complete review of both Economy and Business Class cabins. Our vision takes into account development times, airline requirements for revenue streams, increased passenger concerns around hygiene and personal space and green recovery incentives . You can find detailed information about the concept on our website priestmangoode.com . . . . . #avgeek #aviation #passengerexperience #PaxEx #aircraftlovers #aviationgeek #aviationdesign #aviationlovers #aircraftinteriors #airbus #boeing #plane #futurethinking #innovation #futureconcept #industrialdesign #CMF #materials #render #3Dartist #technology #technews #travel #traveling #travelnews #designleadership #CX #insights #designstrategy #IATA . @theapexassoc @runwaygirl @wired @thepointsguy @thepointsguyuk @condenasttraveller @cntraveler @travelandleisure @forbestravelguide @farnborough_airshow @parisairshow @aixexpo @wireduk @skiftnews @airlinegeeks @theeconomistevents_ @time @natgeotravel @techcrunch @dezeen @designboom

A post shared by PriestmanGoode (@priestmangoode) on

Bicikliranje NEZABORAVNA AVANTURA Biciklirajte Zagrebom i okolicom: Koje su rute idealne za obitelj, ali i najhrabrije ovisnike o adrenalinu? Gorenje Pametni savjeti Borba protiv otpada: Bacamo hrane više nego ikada, ali postoje načini kako to smanjiti Drugi zrakoplov s hrvatskim državljanima stigao iz Amsterdama STRIKTNE MJERE Pandemija mijenja izgled avioindustrije: Kako će izgledati letovi nakon koronavirusa? ptica Rijedak prizor Pilot snimio kako to izgleda kada se ptica zabije u staklo aviona: Od straha mu ispao mobitel
Belma Šoljanin
Korona joj uzela život
Ovo je posljednja poruka majke čija je smrt zaprepastila regiju: Taj strah niste doživjeli...
MAFIN 2020.
Večernjakova Mala akademija financija donosi vam digitalno predavanje o financijskoj pismenosti
Ključne riječi pandemija novi dizajn zrakoplov avion
Napišite prvi komentar!

Za komentiranje je potrebna prijava/registracija. Ako nemate korisnički račun, izaberite jedan od dva ponuđena načina i registrirajte se u par brzih koraka.

Još iz rubrike Lifestyle

Portugalska tura
Idea za putovanje

Lisabon: Nude marihuanu na svakom koraku, a hrana im je božanstvena
Super vijest

CineStar kina počinju s radom: Evo kako izgleda novi režim sjedenja i koji su noviteti zbog pojačanih mjera
RESTORAN ANTONIJO

Učimo goste na sve iz mora, što je prirodno, zdravo i naše