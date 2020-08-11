Ovako bi avioni mogli izgledati nakon pandemije: Više prostora, manje dodirivanja

Tijekom cijele pandemije uzrokovane koronavirusom počelo se raditi na ozbiljnim promjenama u školstvu, poslu, ali i putovanju - sve kako bi se držalo propisanih mjera i sačuvalo zdravlje ljudi.
Kako prenosi UNILAD, predstavljen je novi dizajn ekonomskog razreda po kojem bi se zrakoplovi radili nakon pandemije.
Pure Skies je koncept koji je dizajnirala tvrtka PriestmanGoode iz Londona - pokušali su pronaći način da putovanje bude sigurno, da ljudi imaju dovoljno privatnog prostora i da što manje dodiruju mjesta oko sebe.
Za početak, misle kako je najbolje ukinuti ekrane na dodir, a umjesto toga smislili su zaslon kojim se upravlja putem vlastitog mobitela. Pretinci na sjedalima također su ukinuti kako ljudi ne bi mogli bacati u njih smeće, pogotovo iskorištene zaštitne maske i maramice.
The Pure Skies Zone is our concept for the future of Economy Class. Each Pure Skies Zone seat features a fold down table with wireless charging and integrated UVC cleaning, a safety card integrated with the back shell and a device holder that can hold multiple personal or airline devices to be attached. The pandemic will have a lasting impact on passenger expectations. Pure Skies is a complete review of both Economy and Business Class cabins. Our vision takes into account development times, airline requirements for revenue streams, increased passenger concerns around hygiene and personal space and green recovery incentives.
Sjedala se mogu zakloniti pomičnim zastorima kako bi svaki putnik imao svoj privatni prostor i kako bi se pridržavali mjere fizičke udaljenosti, a svako mjesto napravljeno je bez puno rupa i pretinaca kako bi što manje prljavštine ulazilo u iste.
Stolići za jelo bit će i dalje dostupni, ali putnici će ih morati zatražiti kod kabinskog osoblja kada naručuju obrok.
"S više od 30 godina iskustva znamo kako napraviti inovacije. Razmišljali smo o budućnosti i promjenama kod putovanja jednom kada pandemija završi. Prema tome smo i radili cijeli dizajn, a na prvom mjestu je sigurnost putnika", rekao je jedan od vlasnika tvrtke, Nigel Goode.
