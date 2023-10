Iranska moralna policija brutalno pretukla djevojku jer je pokazala kosu u vlaku?

Armita Geravand, a 16 year old Iranian girl, has been in a coma since Sunday,October 3rd, due to severe physical assault by the Morality police officers for not wearing a hijab in the Tehran Metro. She is currently under strict security measures at "Fajr" Air Force Hospital. Tehran. Iran. 05 October, 2023 . Photo by SalmaPix/ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: SalamPix/ABACA/ABACA

