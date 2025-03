VIDEO Senzacionalni Krčmar veličanstvenom predstavom pobijedio jednog od najvećih igrača u povijesti

BORIS BEATS MVG! 🇭🇷



What a moment for Boris Krcmar!



The Croatian celebrates his first big stage victory over Michael van Gerwen to book his place in the last 16 at the Belgian Darts Open!



🔜 Chris Dobey v Dirk van Duijvenbode

📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 | #ET1 pic.twitter.com/kf64rKAJyo