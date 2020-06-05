Sin legende oblači se i ponaša kao žensko! Pogledajte što mu je otac javno poručio

Košarkaška legenda Magic Johnson i supruga Earlitha 'Cookie' Kelly imaju jednog sina Earvina III (EJ), koji ništa ne skriva.
EJ Johnson je homoseksualac i često se u javnosti pojavljuje u ženskoj odjeći, u tome se osjeća vrlo slobodno.
Često sudjeluje u reality showu, a nedavno je u jednom intervjuu izjavio kako ne želi promijeniti spol.
Nekadašnja NBA zvijezda ponosna je na svog sina i podržava ga u svemu. Nedavno mu je putem Instagrama poslao rođendansku poruku:
'Sretan rođendan nevjerojatnom sinu. Volim kako dodiruješ svijet. Nastavi skijati, volim te'.
Bivši Lakersov igrač velika je podrška svom sinu koji je često u središtu pažnje zbog svog načina života.
I had the pleasure of attending a screening of @hollywoodnetflix and after finishing the series the messages of fearlessness and pushing past stereotypes and boundaries regardless of race, gender and sexuality to achieve ones goals and dreams were very powerful. I am a firm believer in asking “why not ?” When people say your out of your league or a dream is too farfetched. It is projects like this that make me excited to be an actor and tell stories that will shatter the mold. Congratulations @mrrpmurphy @alexisvmw @janetmock ! And I also must say my deconstructed tuxedo look was very bomb and on brand for this event 😉 #teamthis
Happy 25th birthday Mz thing @elisajohnson !!! I’m so excited for you as you continue your journey of queen-hood and the accession of your personal power as well as nurturing all your incredible gifts talents and intuition. May this year be one of the best ones yet and may your dreams continue to manifest into reality. I love you 😘💕❤️ #teamthis