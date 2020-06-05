HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living DIGITALNA HRVATSKA Moja Hrvatska
Večernji List - najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske, svijeta, sporta, showbiza i lifestyle
Najnovije vijesti 70 20°C
Naslovnica Sport Na rubu
U središtu pažnje

Sin legende oblači se i ponaša kao žensko! Pogledajte što mu je otac javno poručio

Često sudjeluje u reality showu, a nedavno je u jednom intervjuu izjavio kako ne želi promijeniti spol
05. lipnja 2020. u 12:24 0 komentara 80 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

2
TRAŽE PRAVEDNE MINIMALCE

EK: Najniža plaća u Hrvatskoj treba biti barem 3.500 kuna
MONTY PYTHON U KOMIŽI

'Kupio sam zemlju na Visu. Ali prvo sam državi morao dokazati da neću tu imati vlak i autoput'
Policija SAD
Slučaj se još istražuje

Mladić iz BiH u New Yorku nožem napao policajce, na njega ispalili 22 hica

14046 prikaza
Oglušila se

Novi udarac za Severinu! Mora platiti novčanu kaznu jer je prekršila ovu odluku suda

9707 prikaza
Uz pomoć stručnjaka

Jedan brat blizanac pridržavao se veganske dijete, a drugi mesne: Pogledajte kako izgledaju rezultati

9336 prikaza
NAJVEĆI FAN ANTUN

'Partijanere na Zrću učim o njoj, ovo je moj hram Terezi Kesoviji'
Zapisano u zvijezdama

Ovi horoskopski znakovi su najprivlačniji, a evo koje osobine ih čine takvima

11841 prikaza
EJ Johnson
Foto: PA/Pixsell
Pogledajte galeriju 1/4
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Košarkaška legenda Magic Johnson i supruga Earlitha 'Cookie' Kelly imaju jednog sina Earvina III (EJ), koji ništa ne skriva.

ČUDO SE DOGODILO Neviđena situacija zatekla hrvatskog prvaka, mnogi ne vjeruju da je ovo istina!

EJ Johnson je homoseksualac i često se u javnosti pojavljuje u ženskoj odjeći, u tome se osjeća vrlo slobodno.

Često sudjeluje u reality showu, a nedavno je u jednom intervjuu izjavio kako ne želi promijeniti spol.

Nekadašnja NBA zvijezda ponosna je na svog sina i podržava ga u svemu. Nedavno mu je putem Instagrama poslao rođendansku poruku:

'Sretan rođendan nevjerojatnom sinu. Volim kako dodiruješ svijet. Nastavi skijati, volim te'.

Bivši Lakersov igrač velika je podrška svom sinu koji je često u središtu pažnje zbog svog načina života.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Golden globes #2019 #teamthis

Objavu dijeli EJ Johnson (@ejjohnson_)

TRAŽE PRAVEDNE MINIMALCE
EK: Najniža plaća u Hrvatskoj treba biti barem 3.500 kuna
Merkur osiguranje
Ne zanemarujte zdravlje
Sad je najvažnije brinuti o zdravlju: Pet ključnih liječničkih preporuka koje ne smijete zanemariti
Ključne riječi Magic Johnson
Napišite prvi komentar!

Za komentiranje je potrebna prijava/registracija. Ako nemate korisnički račun, izaberite jedan od dva ponuđena načina i registrirajte se u par brzih koraka.

Još iz rubrike Sport

Korak naprijed

Veron Načinović je, poput oca Alvara, otišao u Pivovarnu Laško Celje
Cibona - Zadar
Pravi potencijal

Hrvatski velikan ispred nosa konkurentu uzeo talentiranog igrača
Kapetan Dragan
OSUĐENI RATNI ZLOČINAC

Skandal! Kapetan Dragan degutantno vrijeđao Hrvate, a Zvezda mu iskazala veliku čast