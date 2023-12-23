Naši Portali
Informacije
Najnovije vijesti
Objavljeno vijesti danas: 56
Vidi najnovije
Pošalji priču
Imaš priču, fotografiju ili video?
Pošalji vijest
© 2023. Sva prava pridržana Večernji list d.o.o.
Središnje teme
#PUCNJAVA U PRAGU
#Barkod
#ERUPCIJA VULKANA
#DAMIR HABIJAN
#DINAMO
#HAJDUK
#IZBORI U SRBIJI
#BBB
Poslušaj
Prijavi grešku
TRAGIČNA SUDBINA

Novi detalji o smrti Kobea Bryanta: Četiri godine poslije tragedije stigao je izvještaj autopsije

Reuters/DPA
VL
Autor
Vecernji.hr
23.12.2023.
u 12:20

Helikopter se srušio i odmah zapalio te nitko od putnika nije imao šanse da se izvuče bez obzira na to koliko su brzo reagirale liječničke službe

Legendarni košarkaš Kobe Bryant prije gotovo četiri godine poginuo je nakon pada helikoptera, tragično je stradalo devet osoba, a među njima bila je i Bryantova kćer Gianna. Poslije dugo vremena u javnost su procurile nove informacije o tom tragičnom događaju, izašao je izvještaj autopsije. 

Helikopter se srušio i odmah zapalio te nitko od putnika nije imao šanse da se izvuče bez obzira na to koliko su brzo reagirale liječničke službe. Legenda NBA lige i LA Lakersa doživjela je teške ozljede glave, prsa i abdomena, od siline udarca njegovo tijelo se jednostavno - 'raspalo'.

VEZANI ČLANCI:

Kosti su mu bile slomljene na više mjesta kao i ostalim unesrećenim putnicima. Kobejeva supruga Vanessa tužila je Los Angeles jer su policajci podijelili fotografije na kojima se vide spaljena tijela unesrećenih. 
Ključne riječi
nba LA Lakers Kobe Bryant košarka

Još nema komentara

Nema komentara. Prijavite se i budite prvi koji će dati svoje mišljenje.
Važna obavijest
Sukladno članku 94. Zakona o elektroničkim medijima, komentiranje članaka na web portalu i mobilnim aplikacijama Vecernji.hr dopušteno je samo registriranim korisnicima. Svaki korisnik koji želi komentirati članke obvezan je prethodno se upoznati s Pravilima komentiranja na web portalu i mobilnim aplikacijama Vecernji.hr te sa zabranama propisanim stavkom 2. članka 94. Zakona.

Za komentiranje je potrebna prijava/registracija. Ako nemate korisnički račun, izaberite jedan od dva ponuđena načina i registrirajte se u par brzih koraka.

Prijavite se
Registrirajte se

Ne propustite

Želite prijaviti greške?

Pošalji

Premium korisnici čitaju

Vidi sve

Još iz kategorije

Učitaj još