Novi detalji o smrti Kobea Bryanta: Četiri godine poslije tragedije stigao je izvještaj autopsije

Legendarni košarkaš Kobe Bryant prije gotovo četiri godine poginuo je nakon pada helikoptera, tragično je stradalo devet osoba, a među njima bila je i Bryantova kćer Gianna. Poslije dugo vremena u javnost su procurile nove informacije o tom tragičnom događaju, izašao je izvještaj autopsije.
Helikopter se srušio i odmah zapalio te nitko od putnika nije imao šanse da se izvuče bez obzira na to koliko su brzo reagirale liječničke službe. Legenda NBA lige i LA Lakersa doživjela je teške ozljede glave, prsa i abdomena, od siline udarca njegovo tijelo se jednostavno - 'raspalo'.
VEZANI ČLANCI:
Kosti su mu bile slomljene na više mjesta kao i ostalim unesrećenim putnicima. Kobejeva supruga Vanessa tužila je Los Angeles jer su policajci podijelili fotografije na kojima se vide spaljena tijela unesrećenih.
The autopsy revealed that Bryant suffered fatal injuries when the helicopter hit the ground. The chopper caught on fire, and it was the reason the passengers weren't able to survive the tragic crash.Reports revealed that the LA Lakers legend suffered "multiple trauma injuries to… pic.twitter.com/j9oOqww48t
The autopsy revealed that Bryant suffered fatal injuries when the helicopter hit the ground. The chopper caught on fire, and it was the reason the passengers weren't able to survive the tragic crash.Reports revealed that the LA Lakers legend suffered "multiple trauma injuries to… pic.twitter.com/j9oOqww48t— Virtual Tours UK (@KingsChukwuma) December 22, 2023