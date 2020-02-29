Navijači razapinju Lovrena na društvenim mrežema, neke od poruka su užasne!

Nogometaši Liverpoola, barem ova generacija, neće ući u povijest uz titulu Nepobjedivih, onu istu po kojoj pamtimo neporaženi Arsenal iz sezone 2003./2004.

Redsi su u subotu neočekivano posrnuli s čak 3:0 kod jedne od najgorih momčadi prvenstva, Watforda, a navijači su kao jednog od glavnih krivaca za šokantan poraz označili Dejana Lovrena.

Hrvatskog je reprezentativca lopta kod prvog pogotka naprosto preskočila dok je čuvao Troyja Deeneyja, kod drugog gola nije uspio stići hitronogog dvostrukog strijelca Ismaila Sarra, dok je do trećeg pogotka došlo nakon što je izgubio jedan zračni duel.

Drugim riječima, nije Lovren napravio niti jednu neoprostivu grešku, ali su navijači ostali razočarani njegovim sveukupnim nastupom iako je, treba i to naglasiti, na stranici WhoScored dobio najvišu ocjenu među igračima Liverpoola (6.5)

Izrazili su to vrlo jasno i na Twitteru po svršetku utakmice, ali u njegovu obranu treba reći da nije zaigrao još od 29. siječnja zbog čega sigurno nije bio u pravoj formi, odnosno, top izdanju.

Bilo kako bilo, pogledajte u nastavku kako su se okomili na njega, koliko je njih poručilo treneru Jürgenu Kloppu da mu zahvali na uslugama.

