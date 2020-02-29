HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living DIGITALNA HRVATSKA Moja Hrvatska
Večernji List - najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske, svijeta, sporta, showbiza i lifestyle
Najnovije vijesti 96 10°C
Breaking
Naslovnica Sport Nogomet
Je li to zaslužio?

Navijači razapinju Lovrena na društvenim mrežema, neke od poruka su užasne!

Redsi su u subotu neočekivano posrnuli s čak 3:0 kod jedne od najgorih momčadi prvenstva, Watforda
29. veljače 2020. u 21:12 14 komentara 4329 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Nesreća kod Mostara
10
Strava kod Mostara

Majka i kći poginule u sudaru: Tegljač gurao automobil najmanje 30 metara
Ksenija Urličić

Baka za 5: Unuke nikad nisam tužakala i čuvala sam im tajne
Zagreb: Osnivačka skupština stranke Miroslava Škore - Domovinski pokret
DOMOVINSKI POKRET

Škoro predstavio suradnike: Da nisam spreman biti premijer onda ne bih tu bio

5475 prikaza
Nikola Tesla
ROĐEN U SMILJANU

U tome i protiv Hrvata? U Srbiji zavladalo oduševljenje, a glavni razlog je Nikola Tesla!

26012 prikaza
Brojne inačice

Postoje razne verzije pozdrava 'bok', a znate li što on govori o vama?

29932 prikaza
ZABIO TRI GOLA U NIZU

Brekalo: Golovi protiv Šahtara bi mi zbog Dinama bili još draži
Boban, Ćiro i Šuker
BURNI DANI

Radili mu iza leđa!? Legendarni Hrvat duboko razočaran, nije vjerovao da mu se to dogodilo

12404 prikaza
Dejan Lovren
Foto: Martin Rickett/Press Association/PIXSELL
Pogledajte galeriju 1/3
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Nogometaši Liverpoola, barem ova generacija, neće ući u povijest uz titulu Nepobjedivih, onu istu po kojoj pamtimo neporaženi Arsenal iz sezone 2003./2004.  

Rene Marincel USPJEŠNI PAR Otkrivamo koga ljubi kći poznatog Hrvata, uživa u luksuznom imanju i putu na Mauricijus!

Redsi su u subotu neočekivano posrnuli s čak 3:0 kod jedne od najgorih momčadi prvenstva, Watforda, a navijači su kao jednog od glavnih krivaca za šokantan poraz označili Dejana Lovrena. 

Hrvatskog je reprezentativca lopta kod prvog pogotka naprosto preskočila dok je čuvao Troyja Deeneyja, kod drugog gola nije uspio stići hitronogog dvostrukog strijelca Ismaila Sarra, dok je do trećeg pogotka došlo nakon što je izgubio jedan zračni duel.

Drugim riječima, nije Lovren napravio niti jednu neoprostivu grešku, ali su navijači ostali razočarani njegovim sveukupnim nastupom iako je, treba i to naglasiti, na stranici WhoScored dobio najvišu ocjenu među igračima Liverpoola (6.5) 

Watford - Liverpool Šok u Engleskoj Samo će jedni ostati Nepobjedivi: Slabašni Watford stao na kraj moćnom Liverpoolu

Izrazili su to vrlo jasno i na Twitteru po svršetku utakmice, ali u njegovu obranu treba reći da nije zaigrao još od 29. siječnja zbog čega sigurno nije bio u pravoj formi, odnosno, top izdanju.

Bilo kako bilo, pogledajte u nastavku kako su se okomili na njega, koliko je njih poručilo treneru Jürgenu Kloppu da mu zahvali na uslugama. 

Nesreća kod Mostara
Strava kod Mostara
Majka i kći poginule u sudaru: Tegljač gurao automobil najmanje 30 metara
Kupovina
KVIZ
Otkrij svoj shopping personality
Ključne riječi Dejan Lovren Liverpool
Pogledaj sve komentare
Komentari 14
  • prajdali100:

    Ma bravo !!! Popljujte ga što više.Trebali ste objaviti još više komentara...

  • deps:

    To može samo truli Vec .list. Sram vas bilo.

  • Avatar links
    links:

    apsolutno bez veze!! Inače je sklon kiksevima ali.. ovaj put ne

Još iz rubrike Sport

Zadar - FMP
ABA liga

Zadar nakon drame izborio važnu pobjedu
Vaterpolo
Jadranska liga

Prvi poraz Juga, Zvezda ostala bez završnice
Watford - Liverpool
Šok u Engleskoj

Samo će jedni ostati Nepobjedivi: Slabašni Watford stao na kraj moćnom Liverpoolu