Potres u Kongu rušio zgrade, strahuje se od druge erupcije vulkana

An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 22, 2021. Picture taken May 22, 2021. The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES MONUSCO