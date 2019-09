Trudna plus size manekenka oduševila na modnoj pisti

What a night!! This show was so memorable, exhilarating and truly inspiring ✨ @tommyhilfiger @zendaya & @luxurylaw, thank you for including me! I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of such an incredible show. Thank you for honoring the importance of inclusion by representing so many different women on your runway and showing that beauty comes in many forms. I could have never imagined the feeling of walking a runway pregnant, it was truly an honor for us to be there! ❤️😘

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Sep 9, 2019 at 10:25am PDT