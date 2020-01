Popularna reperica zablistala u haljini hrvatskog kreatora!

Congrats @lizzobeeating on an incredible GRAMMY opening!! Custom ZIGMAN looks for the beautiful Lizzo and her dancers!! GOOD AS HELL!! 💜💜💜💜 @brettalannelson 🍾🍾 #Zigman #Corset #Lizzo #Grammys

A post shared by ZIGMAN (@zigman_official) on Jan 26, 2020 at 6:20pm PST