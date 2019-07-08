HRVATSKA BiH
Kisela lica na krštenju malenog Archieja potvrđuju loše odnose u kraljevskoj obitelji

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor krstio se uz prisustvo bliske obitelji i prijatelja u privatnoj kapelici u dvorcu Windsor.
08. srpnja 2019. u 13:56

Foto: Reuters/Pixsell
Pogledajte galeriju 1/5
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Svjetski mediji ovih dana ne prestaju pisati o kraljevskoj obitelji i krštenju najnovijeg člana obitelji, malog Archieja.

uvijek kontra Kršten mali Archie! Meghan i Harry prihvatili samo ovaj tradicionalni detalj

U javnost su izašle i službene fotografije dugo iščekivanog Archieja s roditeljima, princom Harryjem i Meghan Markle, ali i zajednička s ostatkom kraljevske obitelji. Iako za mnoge vrlo sretan i poseban dan, detaljnim analiziranjima brojni su fanovi uočili da nešto ipak nije u redu na zajedničkoj fotografiji.

opet krše pravila Nitko to nije očekivao! Harry i Meghan iznenadili fanove novom objavom o krštenju

Korisnici društvenih mreža loše odnose u obitelji o kojima se već duže vrijeme nagađa protumačili su kao glavni razlog zašto na fotografijama neki članovi obitelji imaju 'ukisljena lica' s lažnim osmjehom. Najviše se osvrću na lica princa Williama i njegove supruge, Kate Middleton, koji navodno nikako ne uspijevaju izgladiti odnose. Harry i Meghan čak su odselili iz zajedničke palače i odlučili voditi potpuno zaseban život od ostatka obitelji.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor krstio se uz prisustvo bliske obitelji i prijatelja u privatnoj kapelici u dvorcu Windsor. Krštenju je nazočila i Meghanina majka Doria Ragland, Kate Middleton, William, Camilla, Charles, ali i sestre princeze Diane, Lady Jane Fellowes i Lady Sarah McCorquodal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Meghan je nosila haljinu brenda Dior, a Kate je odabrala ružičastu kreaciju dizajnerice Stelle McCartney. Kraljica Elizabeta nije prisustvovala krštenju zbog ranije preuzetih obaveza. Par je odlučio izostaviti medije i publiku iz cijele ceremonije te nije otkrio tko će biti kumovi malom Archieju.
Ključne riječi skandal princ william Kate Middleton kraljevska beba Princ Harry Meghan Markle

