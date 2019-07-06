HRVATSKA BiH
uvijek kontra

Kršten mali Archie! Meghan i Harry prihvatili samo ovaj tradicionalni detalj

Među uzvanicima će biti princ Walesa, vojvotkinja od Cornwalla Camilla te vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Cambridgea, princ William i njegova supruga Catherine.
06. srpnja 2019. u 17:25

Foto: Profimedia
Pogledajte galeriju 1/7
Večernji list
Autor Hina/Vecernji.hr

Sina vojvode i vojvotkinje od Sussexa, kršten je danas u kantenberijski nadbiskup na privatnoj ceremoniji, javlja u subotu BBC.

kevin costner: 'Diana je trebala glumiti u 'Tjelohranitelju 2', ali zbog ovog je bila nervozna

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor krstio se uz prisustvo bliske obitelji i prijatelja u privatnoj kapelici u dvorcu Windsor. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

 Krštenju je nazočila i Meghanina majka Doria Ragland, Kate Middleton, William, Camilla, Charles, ali i sestre princeze Diane, Lady Jane Fellowes i Lady Sarah McCorquodal. Meghan je nosila haljinu brenda Dior, a kate je odabrala ružičastu kreaciju dizajnerice Stelle McCartney. Kraljica Elizabeta nije prisustvovala krštenju zbog ranije preuzetih obaveza. Prinčevski par je odlučio izostaviti medije i publiku iz cijele ceremonije te nije otkrio tko će biti kumovi malom Archieju.

Umjesto novinarskih fotografa, modni fotograf Chris Allerton koji je fotografirao i njihovo vjenčanje, zabilježio je danas na krštenju posebne trenutke. Archie je nosio nositi ručno izrađenu repliku kraljevske haljine za krštenje koju je izradila kraljičina krojačica Angela Kelly. 

opet krše pravila Nitko to nije očekivao! Harry i Meghan iznenadili fanove novom objavom o krštenju

Krstionica Lily Font, u kojoj su kraljica Viktorija i princ Albert krstili svoje prvo dijete Viktoriju 1841., također će biti korištena kao posuda za vodu iz rijeke Jordan kojom će se Archie krstiti. Svi koji se nadaju prizorima s kraljevskog krštenja,  razočarani su jer događaj nije bio biti televizijski popraćen. 

mora biti sama Kraljica mora prije spavanja napraviti nešto što osoblje svako jutro uništava!

Sve upućuje na to da ovo nije uobičajena kraljevska ceremonija, što ide u prilog želji roditelja da odgajaju sina Archieja daleko od svjetla reflektora. 

