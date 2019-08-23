HRVATSKA BiH
Jako smiješno

Neobičan doček u apartmanima i hotelima: Patkica za kadu, upute za korištenje ručnika...

Od zanimljivih uputa, sve do čudno oblikovanih ručnika, sve je moguće
23. kolovoza 2019. u 18:09

Foto: Screenshot Reddit
Večernji list
Autor Večernji.hr

Neki smještaji se trude postići što bolji ugođaj za svoje goste, ali onda jednostavno i pretjeraju. Upravo je takav i slučaj s ovim hotelima. Na društvenoj mreži Reddit je objavljeno nekoliko neobičnih fotografija. 

Zanimljivo Postoji hotel za biljke koji brine o njima dok su ljudi na ljetovanju, a nudi i posebnu njegu

Posebno uređeni ručnici 

Hotel staff found Fifty Shades of Grey book on guest's side table... from r/funny

Još neobičnih ručnika 

Hotel maid clearly found my sunglasses from r/pics
This is what happens if you tip Egyptian hotel service generously from r/pics
The staff at our hotel made a cool crocodile out of our towels. from r/mildlyinteresting

Ručnik za skidanje šminke

A black towel in my hotel room for make-up so the white ones don’t get stained. from r/mildlyinteresting

Stari ručnici se koriste kao tepisi

This bag of old/stained face towels have been re-used as “rags” at this hotel. from r/mildlyinteresting

Patkica uz kadu 

The toiletries at my hotel in Switzerland included a rubber ducky from r/mildlyinteresting

Sapun koji izgleda kao parmezan

The hostel I’m at dispenses soap like parmesan. from r/mildlyinteresting

Zanimljiva literatura

Instead of bibles, my hotel has copies of 1984 from r/mildlyinteresting

Pogledajte ljubavne savjete s Trešnjevačkog placa:  
