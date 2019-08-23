Neobičan doček u apartmanima i hotelima: Patkica za kadu, upute za korištenje ručnika...

Neki smještaji se trude postići što bolji ugođaj za svoje goste, ali onda jednostavno i pretjeraju. Upravo je takav i slučaj s ovim hotelima. Na društvenoj mreži Reddit je objavljeno nekoliko neobičnih fotografija.
Posebno uređeni ručnici
Hotel staff found Fifty Shades of Grey book on guest's side table... from r/funny
Još neobičnih ručnika
Hotel maid clearly found my sunglasses from r/pics
This is what happens if you tip Egyptian hotel service generously from r/pics
The staff at our hotel made a cool crocodile out of our towels. from r/mildlyinteresting
Ručnik za skidanje šminke
A black towel in my hotel room for make-up so the white ones don’t get stained. from r/mildlyinteresting
Stari ručnici se koriste kao tepisi
This bag of old/stained face towels have been re-used as “rags” at this hotel. from r/mildlyinteresting
Patkica uz kadu
The toiletries at my hotel in Switzerland included a rubber ducky from r/mildlyinteresting
Sapun koji izgleda kao parmezan
The hostel I’m at dispenses soap like parmesan. from r/mildlyinteresting
Zanimljiva literatura
Instead of bibles, my hotel has copies of 1984 from r/mildlyinteresting
