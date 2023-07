Nova zvijezda Reala: 'Modrić je najbolji veznjak na svijetu. Najviše želim igrati s njim'

Arda Guler 🗣️:



"All the players at Real Madrid are very important but for me Luka Modric is the best in the world. I can't wait to play with him. I will learn a lot from him."



