Internet gori! Rebićev 'high-kick' za crveni karton zapalio društvene mreže

Visoko podignutom nogom srušio je Juventusova igrača, te je već u 17. minuti morao u svlačionicu
Uzvratnom utakmicom polufinala kupa Juventus - Milan (0:0) u Italiji je nastavljena nogometna sezona prekinuta zbog pandemije koronavirusa.

Stara dama je izborila je finale zbog gola u gostima, jer je prvi dvoboj u Milanu završio 1:1. A utakmicu u Torinu obilježio je brutalan prekršaj Ante Rebića na Danilu.

>>> Videozapis zbog ograničenja vezanih uz prava emitiranja na internetu ne možemo objaviti. Video Rebićeva prekršaja možete pogledati OVDJE.

Visoko podignutom nogom srušio je Juventusova igrača, te je već u 17. minuti morao u svlačionicu.

Hrvatski reprezentativac dobio je izravni crveni karton. Zbog načina na koji je dobio crveni karton  društvene mreže su nakon utakmice preplavile objave, a neke su stvarno sjajne...

Ključne riječi Ante Rebić
