Internet gori! Rebićev 'high-kick' za crveni karton zapalio društvene mreže

Uzvratnom utakmicom polufinala kupa Juventus - Milan (0:0) u Italiji je nastavljena nogometna sezona prekinuta zbog pandemije koronavirusa.

Stara dama je izborila je finale zbog gola u gostima, jer je prvi dvoboj u Milanu završio 1:1. A utakmicu u Torinu obilježio je brutalan prekršaj Ante Rebića na Danilu.

>>> Videozapis zbog ograničenja vezanih uz prava emitiranja na internetu ne možemo objaviti. Video Rebićeva prekršaja možete pogledati OVDJE.

Visoko podignutom nogom srušio je Juventusova igrača, te je već u 17. minuti morao u svlačionicu.

Hrvatski reprezentativac dobio je izravni crveni karton. Zbog načina na koji je dobio crveni karton društvene mreže su nakon utakmice preplavile objave, a neke su stvarno sjajne...

Ante Rebic, The croatian Warrior, highlights Juventus Milan Coppa Italia #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/rzMsfGmMg2 — Antonio Dinunzio (@SpugnAntonio) June 12, 2020

Ante Rebic: "Wow! 96 days without football. Can't wait to be back and play a whole game!"



Ante Rebic, 17 minutes into the #CoppaItalia semifinal: pic.twitter.com/iaYhSdY57P — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) June 12, 2020

Rebic being escorted off the pitch after going full Nigel De Jong after 15 minutes #JuveMilan #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/mtOTA899C1 — Darren (@Darren94775262) June 12, 2020

Girlfriend: Come home

Rebic: I can't, i'm playing.

Girlfriend: But I'm home alone..

Rebic: ... pic.twitter.com/THSV1Z5dk4 — Underesque (@TheFallenGiant) June 12, 2020

Shades of Nigel de Jong in that mental Ante Rebic tackle pic.twitter.com/4QflgHinbr — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) June 12, 2020

Rebic welcoming Danilo back to football pic.twitter.com/bhlRmKk1ZT — EDGY (@Edgy1997) June 12, 2020

If you haven't seen the Rebic red card I'll give you a clue... 😅 #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/bXCpCt3iF2 — G.Pirlo FI (@GingerPirlo_FI) June 12, 2020

ante rebic highlights vs juventus pic.twitter.com/UZ6gh209oh — Paul’O Maldrip (@cenciodead) June 12, 2020