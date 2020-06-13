Internet gori! Rebićev 'high-kick' za crveni karton zapalio društvene mreže

Uzvratnom utakmicom polufinala kupa Juventus - Milan (0:0) u Italiji je nastavljena nogometna sezona prekinuta zbog pandemije koronavirusa.
Stara dama je izborila je finale zbog gola u gostima, jer je prvi dvoboj u Milanu završio 1:1. A utakmicu u Torinu obilježio je brutalan prekršaj Ante Rebića na Danilu.
>>> Videozapis zbog ograničenja vezanih uz prava emitiranja na internetu ne možemo objaviti. Video Rebićeva prekršaja možete pogledati OVDJE.
Visoko podignutom nogom srušio je Juventusova igrača, te je već u 17. minuti morao u svlačionicu.
Hrvatski reprezentativac dobio je izravni crveni karton. Zbog načina na koji je dobio crveni karton društvene mreže su nakon utakmice preplavile objave, a neke su stvarno sjajne...
Ante Rebic, The croatian Warrior, highlights Juventus Milan Coppa Italia #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/rzMsfGmMg2— Antonio Dinunzio (@SpugnAntonio) June 12, 2020
It seems Rebic has learnt a lot in Bundesliga@Bundesliga_EN— Michey miles💖 (@miles_michey) June 12, 2020
#JuveMilan
#JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/uXlysLE8fF
Ante Rebic: "Wow! 96 days without football. Can't wait to be back and play a whole game!"— Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) June 12, 2020
Ante Rebic, 17 minutes into the #CoppaItalia semifinal: pic.twitter.com/iaYhSdY57P
Replay of rebic red card #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/mZJvkXkzAt— Niall Gordon (@niallg83) June 12, 2020
Rebic being escorted off the pitch after going full Nigel De Jong after 15 minutes #JuveMilan #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/mtOTA899C1— Darren (@Darren94775262) June 12, 2020
Rebic's tackle was a little high 👀 #JuveMilan #finishhim pic.twitter.com/SG9pgDZhL7— Chris Fisher (@chris_fisher90) June 12, 2020
Girlfriend: Come home— Underesque (@TheFallenGiant) June 12, 2020
Rebic: I can't, i'm playing.
Girlfriend: But I'm home alone..
Rebic: ... pic.twitter.com/THSV1Z5dk4
Shades of Nigel de Jong in that mental Ante Rebic tackle pic.twitter.com/4QflgHinbr— Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) June 12, 2020
Rebic welcoming Danilo back to football pic.twitter.com/bhlRmKk1ZT— EDGY (@Edgy1997) June 12, 2020
Rebic, what the hell? 🤦🏻♂️#CoppaItalia #JUVMIL #CoppaItaliaCocaCola pic.twitter.com/paXrTUfhB4— Tero Teitto ⛄⚽ (@teroteitto) June 12, 2020
If you haven't seen the Rebic red card I'll give you a clue... 😅 #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/bXCpCt3iF2— G.Pirlo FI (@GingerPirlo_FI) June 12, 2020
ante rebic highlights vs juventus pic.twitter.com/UZ6gh209oh— Paul’O Maldrip (@cenciodead) June 12, 2020
Nigel De Jong comment at 433 IG, after saw Rebic kungfu kick. Just dont tag Xabi Alonso 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0VCHDfF6W9— G . A (@gathooottt) June 13, 2020