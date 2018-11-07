Smršavjela je 140 kg, a onda uklonila 7 kg kože: Ova 28-godišnjakinja izgleda kao nova osoba

#throwbackthursday to the girl who spent many years trying to lose weight. To the girl who feared any small chest pain was a heart attack. To the girl who snored so loud she feared she may die in her sleep and not live to see 30. To the girl who took the before photo telling herself she'd want it but never show anyone, especially not almost a million people on social media. To the girl who failed so many times, but never gave up. Throwback to that girl because the war she fought carved these beautiful battle wounds and who I am today. Just a reminder that we can only fail if we give up and to use those "failures" as a stepping stone. I am proof that if we keep getting up everytime we fall eventually we can stand up stronger. Start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #sweat #fattofit #obesetobeast #zumba #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #fedup #fitfam #lanebryant #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss

A post shared by Lexiiiiiii. ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) on Oct 25, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT