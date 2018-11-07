Smršavjela je 140 kg, a onda uklonila 7 kg kože: Ova 28-godišnjakinja izgleda kao nova osoba

Lexi Reed je influencerica na Instagramu koja se krije iza imena @fatgirldefup. Uspjela je skinuti nevjerojatan 141 kilogram u dvije godine. Cijelo njezino mršavljenje moglo se pratiti na Instagramu, a prije nekoliko dana otišla je i pod nož te je operacijom uklonila čak sedam kilograma kože s bedara, stražnjice i i trbuha.
#throwbackthursday to the girl who spent many years trying to lose weight. To the girl who feared any small chest pain was a heart attack. To the girl who snored so loud she feared she may die in her sleep and not live to see 30. To the girl who took the before photo telling herself she'd want it but never show anyone, especially not almost a million people on social media. To the girl who failed so many times, but never gave up. Throwback to that girl because the war she fought carved these beautiful battle wounds and who I am today. Just a reminder that we can only fail if we give up and to use those "failures" as a stepping stone. I am proof that if we keep getting up everytime we fall eventually we can stand up stronger. Start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #sweat #fattofit #obesetobeast #zumba #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #fedup #fitfam #lanebryant #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss
Proces uklanjanja kože trajao je devet sati, a ova 28-godišnjakinja rekla je kako poslije operacije slijedi mirovanje od šest tjedana, nakon kojeg se može vratiti vježbanju.
– Ova operacija pomalo mi je teško pala jer je to značilo da moram na neko vrijeme prekinuti s onim što volim – poslom, vježbanjem, svakodnevnom rutinom, a neke stvari jednostavno moram staviti na čekanje. Ipak, znam da će se isplatiti, napisala je na Instagramu.
Last morning waking up with my tummy! So insane that the next time I wake up it will be gone. I've never been skinny or not had stomach rolls in my life. I wanted to lose weight for so many years and at one point thought it may never happen for me. Ready to show this surgery and recovery whos boss. Time to enjoy the next chapter & head to the hospital! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Whos ready to hustle for the holidays!? NEXT DIETBET STARTS 11/19!! Theres almost less than 2 months left to finish this year fighting for your health! Why not bet on yourself with our tribe? Next dietbet starts 11/19! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Time to change yours too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including @fedupfam, an airfryer, & MORE! Plus get paid to get lean in 2018! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #sweat #fattofit #obesetobeast #hero #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #halloween #fitfam #wonderwoman #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss
Mršavljenje je bila njezina novogodišnja odluka koju je donijela u siječnju 2016., a sve je započelo izbacivanjem gaziranih pića, alkohola i brze hrane iz prehrane. Ubrzo je počela s vježbanjem i na kraju je s 220 kg pala na 79 kilograma.
7lbs of stomach skin removed, but a whole new life for my wife @fatgirlfedup! We will be sharing the final result on Monday to give Lexi a few more days to recover! Her life is going to be so different. Who's excited?! She is in alot of pain but has already said she is experiencing way better posture and less neck pain, woo! Dont forget I'm sharing other behind the scenes on my page @discoveringdanny too! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Whos ready to hustle for the holidays!? NEXT DIETBET STARTS 11/19!! Theres almost less than 2 months left to finish this year fighting for your health! Why not bet on yourself with our tribe? Next dietbet starts 11/19! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Time to change yours too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including @fedupfam, an airfryer, & MORE! Plus get paid to get lean in 2018! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #sweat #fattofit #obesetobeast #hero #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #halloween #fitfam #wonderwoman #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss
Lexi kaže kako je danas jako sretna, no od operacije je sve boli više nego što je očekivala, prenosi NY Post
– Sve me boli. Nikad nisam bila na operaciji i svaki dan plačem po nekoliko puta, napisala je na Instagramu i dodala kako je odlučna u tome da se što prije oporavi.
Hi my name is Lexi and I've lost 312lbs on my own with diet and exercise. I've been overweight my whole life & this is my reality of what I've put my body through. I refuse to not share this part of my journey in hopes of it helping even ONE person. The sooner you start the sooner your own skin will thank you! The reality is I'm not almost 500lbs anymore. The reality is ofcourse I have loose skin after living my life for over 25 years overweight. The reality is loose skin is something so small compared to the new life I'm living. My skin doesnt hold me back from fitting in booths, riding rollercoasters, shopping at ANY store, walking, hiking, dancing - OR FINALLY LIVING MY LIFE instead of just existing. Skin can always be removed, but we only get to live one life. I would much rather have 10x more loose skin than be 485lbs on my death bed. Dont let something so smal be such a big excuse to not fight to save your own life. Start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fit #fitfam #fedupfam #goals #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #transform #transformation #looseskin #excessskin #instafit #gym #fit #muscles #fitfam #fattofit #obesetobeast #diet #extremeweightloss #losingweight #motivation #inspiration #beforeandafter
Ispod još jedne objave na društvenim mrežama napisala je kako joj je operacija otežala odlazak na WC, kašljanje i kihanje, ali kaže da je stvarno vrijedilo:
– Posljednjih nekoliko dana samo spavam, ali nakon oporavka odlučna sam u namjeri pružiti svome tijelu brigu kakvu zaslužuje.
