Tin Srbić osvojio broncu na Svjetskom prvenstvu, medalju mu predala Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

(230305) -- DOHA, March 5, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Gold medalist Kamoto Yuya (C) of Japan, silver medalist Tin Srbic (L) of Croatia and bronze medalist Ahmed Elmaraghy of Egypt pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony after the horizontal bar final at the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua) Photo: Nikku/XINHUA

Foto: Nikku/XINHUA