Pogledajte kako je čudesni Luka Modrić izdominirao Chelseajeve zvijezde od 300 milijuna eura

🇭🇷©️ Luka Modrić in the 2-1 victory of Real Madrid against Chelsea:



◎ 58/63 succesfull passes.

◎ 8/9 successfull long passes.

◎ 4/5 duels won.

◎ 6 recoveries.

◎ NO fouls committed. pic.twitter.com/CSr1Kb6aoi