Messi postigao još jedan rekord kojim se Ronaldo ponosio, a uskoro bi se mogli i susresti

dpatop - 18 December 2022, Qatar, Lusail: Soccer, World Cup, Argentina - France, final round, final, Lusail Stadium, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, puts on Argentina's Lionel Messi a bisht, a traditional Arab garment, in front of Fifa President Gianni Infantino before handing over the World Cup trophy. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa Photo: ROBERT MICHAEL/DPA

Foto: ROBERT MICHAEL/DPA