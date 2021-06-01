Englezi objavili svoj popis: Evo tko će na noge Vatrenima na Euru

Engleski izbornik Gareth Southgate objavio je u utorak popis nogometaša za predstojeći EURO, na kojem će prvu utakmicu igrati protiv Hrvatske.
Engleska igra protiv Austrije prijateljsku utakmicu u srijedu, a u nedjelju protiv Rumunjske prije početka EURA gdje je u skupini D s Hrvatskom, Češkom i Škotskom. Prvu utakmicu na EURU igra 13. lipnja baš protiv Hrvatske.
EURO počinje 11. lipnja i traje do 11. srpnja a održavat će se u 11 europskih gradova, a jedan od njih je London gdje će se na Wembley stadionu igrati utakmice grupne faze, ali i polufinala te finale.
VRATARI: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton)
BRANIČI: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
VEZNJACI: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)
NAPADAČI: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).