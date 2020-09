Barcelona potvrdila, Luis Suarez odlazi u Atletico. Evo koliko će zarađivati

1 / 5

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 14, 2020 Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo POOL