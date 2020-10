VIDEO Britney zabrinula fanove: Polugola pleše usporeno i nepovezano, svi uvjereni da je drogirana

Ps ... I usually never dance with my hair in a bun like this ... I didn’t have a rubber band so I did the magic kind without one ✨🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Look ... it stayed 🙊🙊🙊 !!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 19, 2020 at 3:45pm PDT