PONUDILA NAGRADU

Strava u obitelji pjevačice: traži ubojicu bliskog člana obitelji

Moja obitelj prolazi kroz agoniju sa spoznajom da ga je netko udario u glavu i samo ga ostavio tamo da umre. Moj dragi bratiću puno te volim - napisala je Nicole
31. listopada 2019. u 15:05 0 komentara 24 prikaza

Nicole Scherzinger
Foto: Press Association/PIXSELL
Samir Milla
Autor Samir Milla

Pjevačica Nicole Scherzinger (41) na svom je Instagram profilu objavila stravičnu vijest. Naime, netko je automobilom udario i ostavio da umre njezina bratića Johna Fredericka (35). 

- Ovo je kao noćna mora iz koje se nikad nećemo probuditi. S najtežom boli u srcu kažem zbogom mom preljepom rođaku Johnu Boyu. U subotu, 26. listopada u 3 ujutro, oduzet je njegov život, na Floridi, u Fort Lauderdaleu. Moja obitelj prolazi kroz agoniju sa spoznajom da ga je netko udario u glavu i samo ga ostavio tamo da umre. Moj dragi bratiću puno te volim. Ovaj svijet je bio bolje mjesto dok si ti bio dio njega.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from...It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die. My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever. My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on

Nikada te nećemo zaboraviti i nosit ćemo te sa sobom zauvijek - napisala je Nicole te se obratila onom koji je to učini, moleći ga da ima dostojanstva i snage da se prijavi. Pjevačica je i ponudila novčanu nagradu za informacije o nesreći. 

 

Ključne riječi Nicole Scherzinger
