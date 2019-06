Predviđali su mu Michelinove zvjezdice i svjetsku slavu, ali umrijet će za godinu dana

After feeling like absolute rubbish for the last few days the steroids of which I’m taking 18 a day have now kicked in! Feel like me again and better. These tablets have made me be able to attend the boys football presentation yesterday & Henry’s cricket match today. So I now take 26 tablets a day🙄#stage4cancer #fuckcancer #immunotherapy #ipilimumab #youmebigc #menscancer #family #myboys #myworld #wife #football #cricket #prouddad #kirkburton #village #family #alifewithcancerisstillalife #melanoma #memories #dontletthedeviltakeanotherday

