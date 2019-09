Legendarni glazbenik potrošio je pravo bogatstvo na 48 godina mlađu djevojku

Wow today was incredible! We got to go after hours to Graceland & have a VIP tour all by ourselves at Elvis’ house!! It was INCREDIBLE... I think I feel spiritually entwined with Elvis now.. 😂😂😝.. for those of you who don’t know, Elvis loved Dons song ‘And I Love You So’ and performed it every show he did the last year of his life. It’s all very special. ♥️ love you EP! @elvis @visitgraceland #elvispresley #graceland #donmclean

A post shared by 🌻Paris (@parisdylan550) on Jun 14, 2019 at 7:54pm PDT