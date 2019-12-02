HRVATSKA BiH
Preokrenula život

Skinula je čak 118 kilograma, a sad muku muči s devet kila viška kože!

Catherine Shanklin u jednom trenutku nije mogla sama zavezati vezice na cipelama jer je težila čak 190 kilograma!
02. prosinca 2019. u 14:36 0 komentara 117 prikaza

Foto: Instagram
Večernji list
Autor Nina Cvijanović

Liječnici su joj rekli da neće dugo živjeti nastavi li tim tempom. Između ostalog, patila je od dijabetesa i visokog krvnog tlaka, a imunitet joj je bio jako slab. Prije tri godine, odlučila je preokrenuti život i krenuti na dijetu, piše Daily Mail. Izgubila je čak 118 kilograma! No, nažalost ostao joj je viša kože i to oko devet kilograma, što će morati odstraniti kirurški. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This year bring a whole new journey for me..I have spent the last 3 years working hard on this body.. I have lost 260lbs natural with no surgery.. I finally found a surgeon who would do my legs.. this has been extremely hard since I have been denied by 17 other surgeons and finally found the one 🙌🏻😭😭 .. if you would take the time to share my story I would so appreciate it.. these surgeries on my legs and lower body will be $40,000 😫😳😱.. These will happen in a 2 step surgery process.. This is my link to the go fund me if you would like to see my story.. If you would please share my story in hopes of motivating others who are feeling the same way :). gf.me/u/q4gfw9 #bodypositive #weightlosstransformation #weightlosssupport #skinremovalsurgery #weightlossinspiration #bodypositive

Objavu dijeli Catherine Shank (@cshank1986)

- Trebalo mi je točno tri godine da smršavim. Još se šokiram kada vidim fotografije kako sam prije izgledala, pitam jesam li to zaista ja - ispričala je. 

Koja žena! Bodybuilding baka vježba čak šest puta tjedno: 'Rijetko dobivam negativne reakcije'

- Kada sam se osjećala tužno, išla sam jesti. Kada mi je bilo dosadno, opet sam jela. Bila je to doslovce ovisnost, nešto poput droge i znala sam da moram prekinuti s time. Nešto se u meni prelomilo nakon jednog posjeta liječniku. Molila sam Boga da mi pomogne i da snage da to napravim - rekla je.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s Small business Saturday! Thank you to each and every person who has supported my little makeup business. Today is my very LAST day. To hit a very big goal in my company. If anyone is needing a new eye palettes, foundation, skincare, mascara, face wipes, or any of our fantastic Black Friday bundles. I can help with that. Would you please consider getting a refill or ordering from me. 😍 We have some major Black friday deals going that would make a perfect Christmas gift for you or a friend. 😜 Every order will receive FREE shipping! If you would like to browse my site you can do so here. I would love to help you pick out something as well. Thank you all for supporting me.😘 https://www.youniqueproducts.com/Catherineshank/products If you have a business please post about your business and put your link below.. I’m all about Boss babes supporting others.😘

Objavu dijeli Catherine Shank (@cshank1986)

Nezdravu brzu hranu zamijenila je salatama, voćem i povrćem. Počela je vježbati, krenula u teretanu, šetala i trčala. 
- Nadam se da ću iduće godine obaviti tu operaciju uklanjanja viška kože!

Opasno je Neke namirnice ne biste trebali podgrijavati!
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Objavu dijeli Catherine Shank (@cshank1986)

