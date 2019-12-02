Skinula je čak 118 kilograma, a sad muku muči s devet kila viška kože!

Liječnici su joj rekli da neće dugo živjeti nastavi li tim tempom. Između ostalog, patila je od dijabetesa i visokog krvnog tlaka, a imunitet joj je bio jako slab. Prije tri godine, odlučila je preokrenuti život i krenuti na dijetu, piše Daily Mail. Izgubila je čak 118 kilograma! No, nažalost ostao joj je viša kože i to oko devet kilograma, što će morati odstraniti kirurški.
This year bring a whole new journey for me..I have spent the last 3 years working hard on this body.. I have lost 260lbs natural with no surgery.. I finally found a surgeon who would do my legs.. this has been extremely hard since I have been denied by 17 other surgeons and finally found the one 🙌🏻😭😭 .. if you would take the time to share my story I would so appreciate it.. these surgeries on my legs and lower body will be $40,000 😫😳😱.. These will happen in a 2 step surgery process.. This is my link to the go fund me if you would like to see my story.. If you would please share my story in hopes of motivating others who are feeling the same way :). gf.me/u/q4gfw9 #bodypositive #weightlosstransformation #weightlosssupport #skinremovalsurgery #weightlossinspiration #bodypositive
- Trebalo mi je točno tri godine da smršavim. Još se šokiram kada vidim fotografije kako sam prije izgledala, pitam jesam li to zaista ja - ispričala je.
- Kada sam se osjećala tužno, išla sam jesti. Kada mi je bilo dosadno, opet sam jela. Bila je to doslovce ovisnost, nešto poput droge i znala sam da moram prekinuti s time. Nešto se u meni prelomilo nakon jednog posjeta liječniku. Molila sam Boga da mi pomogne i da snage da to napravim - rekla je.
Nezdravu brzu hranu zamijenila je salatama, voćem i povrćem. Počela je vježbati, krenula u teretanu, šetala i trčala.
- Nadam se da ću iduće godine obaviti tu operaciju uklanjanja viška kože!