Zrakoplov s Navaljnim poletio u Berlin: Bit će primljen u bolnicu gdje se liječio još jedan ruski oporbenjak

An ambulance transporting Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny drives out of a hospital in Omsk Medical specialists surround Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny inside an ambulance near a hospital before driving to an airport in Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020. Alexei Navalny was taken ill with suspected poisoning en route from Tomsk to Moscow on a plane, which made an emergency landing in Omsk. The local hospital delivering medical support to Navalny later allowed German doctors to fly him to Germany for treatment. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko ALEXEY MALGAVKO