Trump prihvatio predsjedničku nominaciju pa govorio o atentatu i Bidenu: 'On će pokrenuti svjetski rat'

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump is joined on stage by his wife Melania, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner after he finished giving his acceptance speech on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar Photo: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Foto: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS