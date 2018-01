Neznanac kritizirao majku jer se ovako odjenula, no ona mu nije ostala dužna

The other day someone said to me that i dont dress like a mum and i shouldnt wear what i do. There was even a comment about my clothing not being age appropriate. I was wearing this outfit. Umm what.. excuse me? The 1950's just telegramed and they want their out dated views back. Did the governement roll out and distribute a mum uniform and i missed the memo? Did they assign people to enforce and police such dress codes? Shall i go buy an apron too? Since when do I have to dress according to someone elses likes and dislikes? Lastly, i plan to be 80, rocking ripped jeans, tulle trimmed unicorn shirts and rainbow hair. So you can take your "age appropriate" dribble back a few decades. What i choose to look like or wear does not change who i am within. My appearance does not impact my personality. Who i am on the outside does not define who i am on the inside. Your opinions, views and sense of style only reflects you and not anyone else. I will look however i want to look and dress in whatever i want to dress in and still be a Mum. I could have a sex change and i'll still be the mother to my children. Guess what? Good and kind people can have tats, mums can have piercings, caring people can ride motorbikes and wear a patch, poor people can be generous beyond their means and quiet people can be loud. Asthetically pleasing people can be mean, fit looking people can feel insecure, wealthy people can be rude and crass, happy people can be in pain and friendly people can do evil things. Enough with the stereotypes.. theres nothing worse or more ignorant. Think before you speak, get to know someone before you choose to judge someone - better yet, just dont. No one likes a judgey mcjudge face. Shout out to my husband for always capturing my best side 🙄😝 . PS guarentee everyones camera roll is full of photos like this too.. 😂

A post shared by Stevie || Aussie Mum (@mytribeofsix) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:29pm PST