Muž agentice CIA-e u Afganistanu je tajno naoružavao mudžahedine

No UK - No US: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Dynamics Phebe Novakovic arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors hosted by United States Secretary of State John F. Kerry at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 5, 2015. The 2015 honorees are: singer-songwriter Carole King, filmmaker George Lucas, actress and singer Rita Moreno, conductor Seiji Ozawa, and actress and Broadway star Cicely Tyson. Photo Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/AdMedia/IPA/PIXSELL

