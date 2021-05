Drama u španjolskoj enklavi: Policajac spasio bebu iz mora

1 / 15

MOROCCO-FNIDEQ-SPAIN-IMMIGRANTS (210519) -- FNIDEQ, May 19, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Immigrants climb over the border fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in Fnideq, Morocco, May 18, 2021. The Spanish enclave of Ceuta is having to deal with an influx of immigrants after an estimated 6,000 people have entered the territory from Morocco, according to the central government's delegation in the city. (Xinhua) Xinhua Photo: XINHUA/PIXSELL