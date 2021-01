'Aleksej Navaljni riskira 3,5 godine zatvora povratkom u Rusiju'

1 / 5

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya pose for a picture at Charite hospital in Berlin Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya pose for a picture at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media September 21, 2020. Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT INSTAGRAM @NAVALNY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. SOCIAL MEDIA