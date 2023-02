Vušković u suzama, HSV ne može vjerovati: 'Uzorak je lažno pozitivan između 80 i 90 posto'

09 February 2023, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: Mario Vuskovic, a player for second-division soccer club HSV, sits in the dock of the German Football Association (DFB) Sports Court for the second day of the trial. A doping test carried out on the player on September 16 revealed the presence of erythropoietin (EPO). Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/DPA

Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/DPA