Hrvatski trijumf

Bahatost im se osvetila: Pogledajte kako su Englezi ismijani na društvenim mrežama

Pobjeda Hrvatske hit je na Twitteru i Facebooku
11. srpnja 2018. u 23:10 76 komentara 205913 prikaza

Elizabeta II.
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Pobjeda Hrvatske nad Engleskom u polufinalu Svjetskog prvenstva hit je na društvenim mrežama.

Hrvatska - Engleska PORUKA IZBORNIKA Zlatko Dalić: Ovi dečki nisu normalni! Bit ćemo prvaci svijeta

Pogledajte video navijača koji slave pobjedu Hrvatske nad Engleskom u polufinalu SP-a:

[video: 25816 / ]

Mnogi su u šaljivom tonu komentirali poraz Engleske.

 

Hrvatski nogometaši slave ulazak u finale Svjetskog prvenstva Dečki, svaka čast Slavite, junaci naši! Zaslužili ste! Fotografije govore tisuću riječi...

Poznati na utakmici:

Elizabeta II.
1 / 23
Utakmicu Hrvatska - Engleska u polufinalu SP-a pratili su i brojni poznati ljudi iz sporta, politike, estrade...
Poslovni dnevnik
Net.hr
svjetsko prvenstvo društvene mreže

