Bahatost im se osvetila: Pogledajte kako su Englezi ismijani na društvenim mrežama

Pobjeda Hrvatske nad Engleskom u polufinalu Svjetskog prvenstva hit je na društvenim mrežama.

Pogledajte video navijača koji slave pobjedu Hrvatske nad Engleskom u polufinalu SP-a:

Mnogi su u šaljivom tonu komentirali poraz Engleske.

Croatia beat England to reach the #WorldCup final 👑 pic.twitter.com/lVPzomrLYZ

England fans watching Croatia nearly take the lead there... #ENGCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7my4WiBhmp