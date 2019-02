Legenda UFC-a ide u naglu mirovinu? 'Umirovi se nakon naše borbe'

Let’s do it in November. After this fight you can retire. I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow. But, it would be honor for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time. Let’s do it 155 lbs, or I give away 5lbs to you, cause you newer done 155. Well, it’s your choice 155 or 160, Montreal, NYC, Moscow or Abu Dhabi. Send me location my Friend 📍 #GSPvsKHABIB #ufc #mma #history #RUSSIAvsCANADA

