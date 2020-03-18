HRVATSKA BiH
Obožavatelji bijesni zbog odgode Eurosonga: 'Trebali ste ujediniti ljude'

Eurosong se odgađa na godinu dana, a obožavatelji ne shvaćaju da je ovo bila jedina ispravna odluka u situaciji u kojoj je proglašena pandemija koronavirusa.
Večernji.hr

EBU-ov eurovizijski tim potvrdio je da se Izbor za pjesmu Eurovizije 2020. ipak odgađa - i to na godinu dana. Razlog je dobro poznat – koronavirus. 

- S velikim žaljenjem obavještavamo da se otkazuje izbor za pjesmu Eurovizije 2020. u Rotterdamu. Nemoguće je održati događaj uživo kako je planirano -  priopćenje je koje su poslali organizatori.  Ova vijest rastužila je obožavatelje ovog glazbenog natjecanja, a brojni su izrazili svoje razočaranje i bijes jer su već kupili karte za Eurosong u Rotterdamu.

Nekima od njih nije jasno zašto se Eurosong otkazuje kada se ova glazbena manifestacija trebala održati u svibnju i to od 12. do 16. svibnja. – Ovo je najgora odluka ikada, zašto samo ne odlučite natjecanje održati negdje drugdje? Prerano otkazujete sve, pa do natjecanja imaju još dva mjeseca…Moj život nema smisla, Eurosong treba ujediniti ljude - pitali su obožavatelji. Kasnije su shvatili da se Eurosong ne otkazuje nego se samo odgađa, a organizatori su im rekli kako će svoje ulaznice moći iskoristiti sljedeće godine. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. . Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. . However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned. . We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it cannot take place in May. . The EBU, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam will continue a conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. . We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await any further news in the coming days and weeks. . We would like to pay tribute to all the host broadcaster team in the Netherlands and our 41 Members who have worked so hard on planning this year’s event. . We are all as heartbroken as they are that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in May and know that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time.

Objavu dijeli Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision)

 

