Obožavatelji bijesni zbog odgode Eurosonga: 'Trebali ste ujediniti ljude'

EBU-ov eurovizijski tim potvrdio je da se Izbor za pjesmu Eurovizije 2020. ipak odgađa - i to na godinu dana. Razlog je dobro poznat – koronavirus.

- S velikim žaljenjem obavještavamo da se otkazuje izbor za pjesmu Eurovizije 2020. u Rotterdamu. Nemoguće je održati događaj uživo kako je planirano - priopćenje je koje su poslali organizatori. Ova vijest rastužila je obožavatelje ovog glazbenog natjecanja, a brojni su izrazili svoje razočaranje i bijes jer su već kupili karte za Eurosong u Rotterdamu.

Nekima od njih nije jasno zašto se Eurosong otkazuje kada se ova glazbena manifestacija trebala održati u svibnju i to od 12. do 16. svibnja. – Ovo je najgora odluka ikada, zašto samo ne odlučite natjecanje održati negdje drugdje? Prerano otkazujete sve, pa do natjecanja imaju još dva mjeseca…Moj život nema smisla, Eurosong treba ujediniti ljude - pitali su obožavatelji. Kasnije su shvatili da se Eurosong ne otkazuje nego se samo odgađa, a organizatori su im rekli kako će svoje ulaznice moći iskoristiti sljedeće godine.