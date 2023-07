Boris Johnson (59) dobio osmo dijete s 24 godine mlađom suprugom Carrie

File photo dated 010/03/23 of former prime minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson in Westminster, London, for the launch of a campaign to prevent release of Robert Brown. Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed their third child. Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson is the couple's first child born since Mr Johnson left Downing Street last year after losing the confidence of his Conservative Party. Issue date: Tuesday July 11, 2023. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Foto: Kirsty O'Connor/PRESS ASSOCIATIO