Nevjerojatna transformacija: Otac troje djece smršavio više od 40 kilograma

At some point you decided to let someone cut in front of you. At some point in your life you decided you didn’t need to win the race anymore. At some point in your life you decided you didn’t have to be the star student. At some point YOU DECIDED that you were AVERAGE.... These thoughts are not true! WHY SHOULD WE NEVER GIVE UP? We all feel like giving up, at some point in our lives, in the various journeys that we undertake. Sometimes we give up even before we start. And at other times, most crucially, we tend to give up just before we are about to make a huge break-through. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow could be the day you start to win. So stay true to yourself, yet always be open to learn. Work hard, and never give up on your dreams, even when nobody else believes they can come true but you. No matter what you do in life to stay focused and move forward on your path. The one thing that will keep you going to the end is by doing the work and never giving up.

A post shared by The Keto Fitness Coach (@jeremiahpetersonmontana) on Apr 4, 2019 at 5:35am PDT