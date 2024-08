Doživjela je 117. i otkrila tajnu svoje dugovječnosti: 'Svaki sam dan jela istu namirnicu i izbjegavala muškarce'

ITALY-VERBANIA-OLDEST LIVING WOMAN-117TH BIRTHDAY (161130) -- ROME, Nov. 30, 2016 (Xinhua) -- Emma Morano is seen at her 117th birthday in Verbania, northwest Italy, on Nov. 29, 2016. The woman considered as the world's oldest living person turned 117 in northwest Italy on Tuesday. (Xinhua) Xinhua Photo: XINHUA/PIXSELL

