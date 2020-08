Uhićen kapetan broda iz kojeg se izlila nafta kod Mauricijusa, šteta će se osjećati desetljećima

1 / 7

A coastline near Bois Des Amourettes is seen after Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio has struck a coral reef causing an oil spill A coastline near Bois Des Amourettes is seen after Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio has struck a coral reef causing an oil spill, in Mauritius, August 18, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture obtained by REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. OBTAINED BY REUTERS