Za drugog najvišeg čovjeka na svijetu nema kreveta pa na Igrama mora spavati na podu

Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani (far R), who is 2.46 meters tall when he stands up, plays during a preliminary-round match of the men's sitting volleyball against China at the Tokyo Paralympics on Aug. 31, 2021, at Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba near Tokyo. (Kyodo)"n==Kyodo"n Photo via Newscom Newscom/PIXSELL

