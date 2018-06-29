HRVATSKA BiH
PRAVO BOGATSTVO

Nećete vjerovati koliko je slavni sportaš platio novi sat

Sat inače proizvodi svjetski poznati Jacob & CO, a na sebi ima 239 dijamantnih kamenčića.
29. lipnja 2018. u 14:39

Floyd Mayweather
Foto: Instagram
Matija Majdak
Autor Matija Majdak

Bivši svjetski boksački prvak Floyd Mayweather Jr. često se javno znao razbacivati novcem.

Floyd Mayweather PREŠAO MILIJARDU DOLARA Ovaj je sportaš zaradio više nego Ronaldo i Messi zajedno!

Ne čudi zato da se javno pohvalio novom 'sitnicom' koju si je priuštio.

Riječ je 'Milijunaškom satu' kojeg je platio nevjerojatnih 18 milijuna dolara.

Sat inače proizvodi svjetski poznati Jacob & CO, a na sebi ima 239 dijamantnih kamenčića.

Floyd Mayweather IMA SE; MOŽE se 'Sitnica' kćeri za 18. rođendan: Dao joj prsten vrijedan milijune Floyd Mayweather VRAĆA SE IZ MIROVINE? Nekad najplaćeniji sportaš svijeta na rubu bankrota: Pravi je glupan
Floyd Mayweather

Komentari 2
  • trpimir53:

    Crnački kič!

  • matK.O.:

    a je ružan...ti bogataši stvarno nemaju ukusa,bitno da blješti...za 1000kn i manje je mogao kupit prekrasan sat.

2