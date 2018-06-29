Nećete vjerovati koliko je slavni sportaš platio novi sat

Bivši svjetski boksački prvak Floyd Mayweather Jr. često se javno znao razbacivati novcem.
Ne čudi zato da se javno pohvalio novom 'sitnicom' koju si je priuštio.
Riječ je 'Milijunaškom satu' kojeg je platio nevjerojatnih 18 milijuna dolara.
This my new timepiece, it's called "The Billionaire Watch". If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That's $18 Million on the price tag. I bought this watch from the best jeweler in the world, hands down @tadashi1980. He has better prices than any other jeweler that I’ve ever done business with ever and trust me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in NYC, Vegas, LA, Detroit, Houston and Miami. From here on out I’m only buying from @tadashi1980 fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980 Follow his page now.
Sat inače proizvodi svjetski poznati Jacob & CO, a na sebi ima 239 dijamantnih kamenčića.