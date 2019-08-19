Lijepa Miočićeva supruga u emotivnoj objavi otkrila detalje o Stipi

Novi UFC prvak Stipe Miočić danas slavi 37. rođendan, a tom mu je prilikom supruga Ryan Marie na Instagramu posvetila emotivnu objavu.
Supruga je i otkrila da Miočića zove Buba (Bug). Evo što je napisala:
"Obara me s nogu tvoja posvećenost svemu što radiš i svemu što te okružuje u životu. Ništa ne radiš polovično i uvijek ostaješ na svom putu, koliko god bilo teško.
Najbolji si otac, najodaniji prijatelj, vatrogasac i najodanije ljudsko biće. Poznavati te znači voljeti te. Ti si čovjek koji je posvećen tome da svi oko tebe budu sretni i nasmijani, čak i ako to znači da moraš kupiti 10 čokolada koje ne voliš svaki put kada odeš u dućan samo da bih ja dobila bonus.
Uvijek ćeš se potruditi svakog usrećiti, čak i kada je u pitanju potpuni stranac. To te čini drugačijim od svih ostalih. Nevjerojatna si inspiracija za mene, a pogotovo za našu kćerkicu koja je i više nego blagoslovljena što te može zvati svojim tatom. Sretan ti rođendan i volimo te."
Miočić će naslov proslaviti s pojasom UFC prvaka jer je jučer svladao Daniela Cormiera i vratio titulu.
Happy Birthday, to my Bug! • Sitting here in awe of you tonight, so amazed by you and everything you are! I still remember you screaming “Give me my shot” and in the blink of an eye, you’ve done it 5 times! We’ve done it 5 times! It takes a village, but we have the best one! (more like a three ring circus, but it’s our circus!) I’m mind blown by your dedication, and commitment to everything you do in life! You do nothing half way, and always stay the course.. no matter how difficult that course may be. You’re the most loving father, loyal friend, fireman, human and not to mention the 🐐. To know you, is to love you.. the dedication your team, family & friends give you, is because of the man you are.. and the love & appreciation you make everyone you encounter feel! You make a special effort to make everyone smile, and you’re so kind to everyone that crosses your path! (Even if that means buying 10 king size candy bars that you don’t like from the Walgreens cashier every single time you go in there, because she told you she was trying to hit her sale bonus) you’ll do it.. because that’s who you are! You’ll always go the extra mile for anyone, even a total stranger.. and that’s what makes YOU different. You’re such an inspiration to me, and more importantly our baby girl ❤️ She is beyond blessed to call you Daddy! We love you, happy birthday baby!