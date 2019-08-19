HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living Agrobiz.hr Moja Hrvatska
Pregled dana 36 21°C
Naslovnica Sport Borilački sport
SRETAN ROĐENDAN

Lijepa Miočićeva supruga u emotivnoj objavi otkrila detalje o Stipi

"Ti si čovjek koji je posvećen tome da svi oko tebe budu sretni i nasmijani, čak i ako to znači da moraš kupiti 10 čokolada koje ne voliš svaki put kada odeš u dućan samo da bih ja dobila bonus."
19. kolovoza 2019. u 08:35 3 komentara 1349 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Milan Bandić obišao požarište na Jakuševcu
17
UZ KOGA ĆE STATI

Bandić neće u predsjedničku utrku zbog narušenog zdravlja?
POSEBAN SLUČAJ

Baka Ana (83): Živim čak u tri županije, svima sam pravi hit!
tužna sudbina

Zaboravljen i sam slavi 50. rođendan: Uništili su ga poroci, odbacio i Hollywood

11191 prikaza
Hvar: Policijski očevid na brodu Atlantia na kojem su se otrovali Talijani
POSLJEDICE TRAGEDIJE

Djeca stradala na Hvaru liječenje će nastaviti u Rimu: 'Djevojčica je dobro, ali dječak...'

13165 prikaza
Dinamo
BIVŠI VRATAR DINAMA

Sjećate se Filipa Lončarića? Komentirao priče da je kockao i otkrio što danas radi

6500 prikaza
TEHNO PREMIJERA

Nema VAR sobe, u Maksimir za Ligu prvaka stiže VAR kombi...
ovakvu je ne viđamo

Naša glazbenica u vrućem izdanju oduševila pratitelje:'Kakvo tijelo, savršena si'

3705 prikaza
Stipe Miočić
Foto: Instagram
Pogledajte galeriju 1/6
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Novi UFC prvak Stipe Miočić danas slavi 37. rođendan, a tom mu je prilikom supruga Ryan Marie na Instagramu posvetila emotivnu objavu.

Stipe Miočić i Cro Cop SJAJNI BORAC Stipe Miočić dobio senzacionalnu ponudu! O ovome bi pričao cijeli svijet

Supruga je i otkrila da Miočića zove Buba (Bug). Evo što je napisala:

"Obara me s nogu tvoja posvećenost svemu što radiš i svemu što te okružuje u životu. Ništa ne radiš polovično i uvijek ostaješ na svom putu, koliko god bilo teško. 

Najbolji si otac, najodaniji prijatelj, vatrogasac i najodanije ljudsko biće. Poznavati te znači voljeti te. Ti si čovjek koji je posvećen tome da svi oko tebe budu sretni i nasmijani, čak i ako to znači da moraš kupiti 10 čokolada koje ne voliš svaki put kada odeš u dućan samo da bih ja dobila bonus.

Stipe Miočić Vratio naslov Stipe Miočić je kralj! Evo što svjetski mediji pišu o UFC prvaku

Uvijek ćeš se potruditi svakog usrećiti, čak i kada je u pitanju potpuni stranac. To  te čini drugačijim od svih ostalih. Nevjerojatna si inspiracija za mene, a pogotovo za našu kćerkicu koja je i više nego blagoslovljena što te može zvati svojim tatom. Sretan ti rođendan i volimo te."

Miočić će naslov proslaviti s pojasom UFC prvaka jer je jučer svladao Daniela Cormiera i vratio titulu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday, to my Bug! • Sitting here in awe of you tonight, so amazed by you and everything you are! I still remember you screaming “Give me my shot” and in the blink of an eye, you’ve done it 5 times! We’ve done it 5 times! It takes a village, but we have the best one! (more like a three ring circus, but it’s our circus!) I’m mind blown by your dedication, and commitment to everything you do in life! You do nothing half way, and always stay the course.. no matter how difficult that course may be. You’re the most loving father, loyal friend, fireman, human and not to mention the 🐐. To know you, is to love you.. the dedication your team, family & friends give you, is because of the man you are.. and the love & appreciation you make everyone you encounter feel! You make a special effort to make everyone smile, and you’re so kind to everyone that crosses your path! (Even if that means buying 10 king size candy bars that you don’t like from the Walgreens cashier every single time you go in there, because she told you she was trying to hit her sale bonus) you’ll do it.. because that’s who you are! You’ll always go the extra mile for anyone, even a total stranger.. and that’s what makes YOU different. You’re such an inspiration to me, and more importantly our baby girl ❤️ She is beyond blessed to call you Daddy! We love you, happy birthday baby!

Objavu dijeli Ryan Marie Miocic (@mrs_miocic)

Poslovni dnevnik
Posao
KVIZ
Koliko ste odvažni za promjene u karijeri?
Ključne riječi Stipe Miočić

A1 izdvaja za Vas

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Pro DS crni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna L, ugovor na 24mj

3.609 kn
Saznaj više
Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 lite DS zlatni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna M, ugovor na 24mj

1.209 kn
Saznaj više
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J4+ DS zlatni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna M, ugovor na 24mj

369 kn
Saznaj više
Pogledaj sve komentare
Komentari 3
  • Avatar Geno
    Geno:

    Sport za čobane i krkane.odmah ga inaugurirati za predsjednika RH . Potom promijeniti Ustav i proglasiti ga kraljem kraljevine Hrvatske !!!!

  • Avatar benko
    benko:

    Je li objavila koliki mu je IQ?

Još iz rubrike Sport

Danil Medvedev
ODLIČNA FORMA

Medvedev svladao Goffina i osvojio Masters u Cincinnatiju
Niko Kovač
TRENER BAYERNA

Niko Kovač pokazao zube! Kaznio jednog igrača i uveo nova pravila
Dinamo
BIVŠI VRATAR DINAMA

Sjećate se Filipa Lončarića? Komentirao priče da je kockao i otkrio što danas radi