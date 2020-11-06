HRVATSKA BiH
OSVOJIO DVA NBA PRSTENA

Bio je ovisnik o seksu, droga ga je skoro ubila, a sad ga je ostavila atraktivna zaručnica

Bivša NBA zvijezda Lamar Odom ima velikih problema u životu nakon karijere. Ovisnost ga je skoro ubila, a sada je trebao imati najljepši dan u životu, no Sabrina je rekla - ne
06. studenoga 2020. u 17:13 3 komentara 7150 prikaza

Foto: Instagram
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Slavni košakrkaš Lamar Odom poznat je kao veliki zavodnik. Bio je u vezi s Kourtney Kardashian i tako povećao svoju slavu kroz reality emisiju, no sada se činilo kako se malo primirio.

Naime, on je svoju vezu s modelom Sabrinom Par okrunio zarukama, a tik pred vjenčanje njegova se draga predomislila. 

Razlog? Čini se, isti stari problemi s ovisnošću. 

- Svi znate da sam iskrena, pa vam moram reći da više nisam zaručena za Lamara. Ovo je bila teška odluka, ali je najbolja za mene i moju djecu. Lamar ima neke stvari koje sam mora riješiti - napisala je ona na Instagramu.

Ako je razlog porok, kod Lamara to može značiti svašta, od narkotika do seksa od kojega se liječio. Njegov otac je i sam bio konzument droge i alkohola, a majka je umrla kada je imao samo 12 godina od raka. 
 
Lamar Odom osvojio je dva uzastopna prstena NBA lige, bio je na vrhuncu slave, ali kasnije je riskirao smrt od predoziranja drogom.

"Da su me pitali koliko trošim na drogu, rekao bih oko 100 miliona dolara. Svi liječnici koji me vide kažu da je čudo što i dalje živim. Kokain sam koristio svaki dan. Više-manje, svaku sekundu slobodnog vremena. Nisam se mogao kontrolirati. Nisam ni želio", kazao je Odom u još jednoj svojoj ispovijesti.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They say it’s impossible to feel younger as you get older. They say It’s impossible to run like a teenager in your 30’s. They say It’s impossible to have kids and have energy like them. They say It’s impossible after having multiple surgeries to get faster, stronger and more fit. They say it’s impossible for your body to be the same after giving birth! I say these things are only impossible until you do it! I say your body can be whatever you want it to be! Impossible is NOTHING💪🏽💪🏽 . . Btw, my workout goal today was to run each mile under 7 min mile pace for two miles. I CRUSHED that!!!!!! . . #impossibleisnothing #fitnessmotivation #rainorshine #workoutmotivation #nikerunclub #nrc #momswhorun #motivation #getuptoparr #running #sabrinasdetoxtea

Objavu dijeli Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr)

Inače, njegova sada već bivša zaručnica je i  sama imala probleme u životu i nije bila zadovoljna svojim izlgedom pa se posvetila tjelovježbi.

Pogledajte njenu transformaciju:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WOW!!! What a journey I’ve been on!!! (No, it did not take me 7 years to get in shape, BUT it has not been always uphill during those years). While I was creating my new e-book, The Natural Body Guide, I had to find the photos that started my transformation. I was literally shocked looking at the pictures! These are my REAL before and after pictures!!! In between, there have been so many ups and downs! Times where I got in shape and then gained weight again because life happened to me! (Full details will be included in the e-book). I have never had any surgeries, no contouring, no nips or tucks, no NOTHING but diet and exercise! I really changed my body the natural way! In my e-book, I’ve included details of all the photos in between, and details of what steps I took to change my body the natural way! My e-book is available on my website now! Click the link to get your copy! Drop an emoji if you’re excited to read The Natural Body Guide!!!!!!! #thenaturalbodyguide #mondaymotivation #sabrinaparr #sabrinaparrfitness #getuptoparr #fitnessmotivation #realbodiesmatter #naturalbodiesmatter #beforeandafter #thenandnow

Objavu dijeli Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr)

  • isuskris3:

    Kome je ta atraktivna neznam, nebi joj dao da mi sudje pere u kuhinji..

  • montello:

    priblematican je uvijek bio

  • Avatar Calimero
    Calimero:

    Sabrina je Lamaru rekla NE, ali će jednom bogatijem reći DA.

3