Bio je ovisnik o seksu, droga ga je skoro ubila, a sad ga je ostavila atraktivna zaručnica

Slavni košakrkaš Lamar Odom poznat je kao veliki zavodnik. Bio je u vezi s Kourtney Kardashian i tako povećao svoju slavu kroz reality emisiju, no sada se činilo kako se malo primirio.
Naime, on je svoju vezu s modelom Sabrinom Par okrunio zarukama, a tik pred vjenčanje njegova se draga predomislila.
Razlog? Čini se, isti stari problemi s ovisnošću.
- Svi znate da sam iskrena, pa vam moram reći da više nisam zaručena za Lamara. Ovo je bila teška odluka, ali je najbolja za mene i moju djecu. Lamar ima neke stvari koje sam mora riješiti - napisala je ona na Instagramu.
Ako je razlog porok, kod Lamara to može značiti svašta, od narkotika do seksa od kojega se liječio. Njegov otac je i sam bio konzument droge i alkohola, a majka je umrla kada je imao samo 12 godina od raka.
Lamar Odom osvojio je dva uzastopna prstena NBA lige, bio je na vrhuncu slave, ali kasnije je riskirao smrt od predoziranja drogom.
"Da su me pitali koliko trošim na drogu, rekao bih oko 100 miliona dolara. Svi liječnici koji me vide kažu da je čudo što i dalje živim. Kokain sam koristio svaki dan. Više-manje, svaku sekundu slobodnog vremena. Nisam se mogao kontrolirati. Nisam ni želio", kazao je Odom u još jednoj svojoj ispovijesti.
Inače, njegova sada već bivša zaručnica je i sama imala probleme u životu i nije bila zadovoljna svojim izlgedom pa se posvetila tjelovježbi.
Pogledajte njenu transformaciju:
